Watch ‘The Game Awards 2017’ Online: Live Streaming, Start Time, & Top Nominees

On Thursday night, video game fans will watch The Game Awards 2017 live streaming online or on televised show coverage. This year’s awards show features nearly 30 different awards up for grabs ranging from the Student Game Award to Best Independent Game and the coveted Game of the Year Award. Awards will be handed out in categories that span many of today’s video game genres. Here’s a look at the latest top nominees, as well as the show’s start time, and how to watch The Game Awards 2017 live streaming online.

Since beginning in 2014, The Game Awards has continued to honor the best of the best in the gaming world annually. However, according to Forbes’ Erik Kain, tonight’s show won’t just be your average awards event with prizes being handed out and longwinded speeches. In addition to games receiving awards in different categories, there will also be big name presenters and new video game footage unveiled. Kain speculates that some of the new footage that will be revealed could include a look at the games Death Stranding and Metro: Exodus. Some of the announcers and presenters on hand tonight will include Zachary Levi, Guillermo Del Toro, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Andy Serkis and The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Norman Reedus joins #TheGameAwards as a presenter for Thursday night's live show! You won't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/EuCnSr9jWY — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 4, 2017

As far as awards to be handed out, there are several games which could win quite a few at tonight’s event. Several video game titles received six nominations apiece. They are Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey. Of those games, the Horizon, Super Mario, and Zelda titles each are up for Game of the Year. All three titles seem deserving of the distinction, but they’ll face stiff competition with Persona 5 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds also vying for the award.

Other categories will include Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and Best Score Music. There will also be awards to recognize the best games of specific genres including Action/Adventure, Strategy, Sports or Racing, Family, VR, and Multiplayer categories. There are also six categories for the “Fan’s choice awards,” where the fans will determine the winners. These include Choice Fan Game, Best eSports Team Game, Best eSports Player, Best eSports Game, and even “Most Anticipated Game” for the future.

Thursday night’s presentation of The Game Awards 2017 begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, or 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Video game fans who want to watch the show live streaming online can view the video via YouTube below.

For more details on tonight’s show, as well as categories, nominees, and winners after the show, please see the official website for The Game Awards.