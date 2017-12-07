‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Expect A Lot More Doug And Julie, Bill And Susan Seaforth Hayes Talk ‘DOOL’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the new year will feature a lot more of Salem’s iconic couple, Doug and Julie. Recently, it was teased that there would be more scenes with the veteran lovebirds. It won’t just be “pop in, pop out” kind of appearances, either. Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes’ characters will actually be a huge part of the storylines. The actors assured fans they will be seen on television screens on a regular basis.

At the Days Of Days event, the cast of DOOL spoke about what to expect. When it came time for Bill and Susan to give interviews, they revealed some exciting news. For those that have missed seeing them in Salem, be prepared for a pleasant surprise. They have some juicy stories coming up. In fact, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that next week, Doug will have some conflict with another character.

The tense interaction is between Doug and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). It seems that there will be some wariness and concern over Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) heart. The recent events trouble Doug and he gives Rafe a stern warning. This will happen during the holiday celebration.

While everyone is jolly and full of cheer, Rafe will feel uncomfortable after Doug’s warning. It will intensify his guilt over the steamy sheet action with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Rafe could end up confessing his dirty deed to Hope. She won’t react well to the confession and it might result in “Rope” breaking up for good.

As for the future, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for January 2018 reveal Louise Sorel will return as Vivian Alamain. Susan Seaforth Hayes couldn’t give out too much information on the character. However, she did confirm that Vivian returns to Salem with a vengeance. In the interview, the actress heavily accentuated the word vengeance. She seemed to imply there will be danger, suspense, and chaos.

Bill and Susan also discussed their pleasure with Doug’s Place. Years ago, it was featured often on Days Of Our Lives. The actors, as well as fans, are glad that it is back. The only problem is Julie’s partner.

Hayes explained that in the next few months, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) would continue to be a troublemaker. By that, she meant that the two women will continue to battle over decisions regarding the club. With how stubborn and headstrong both women are, it is only a matter of time before they go to war.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.