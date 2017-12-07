‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Dec. 8: Maggie Battles Eve, Paul Digs Up A Dirty Secret, Eric’s Plan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 8 reveal it will be another exciting day in Salem. Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will have enough of Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) shenanigans. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will try to help Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) calls in reinforcements, which leads to an explosive secret.

Eve Donovan Kiriakis has been causing problems for Brady and his grandfather, Victor (John Aniston). Even though Maggie has been civil, don’t expect it to last. Eve will try to take over as the matriarch of the mansion, which doesn’t sit well with Victor’s fiery redheaded wife. Maggie won’t allow someone else to take over and she fights back.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Eve has won several battles so far, but Brady is going to gain the upper hand. He will enlist Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) help to dig up dirt on the she-villain. Paul ends up coming up with something because next week, Brady uses Eve’s dirty little secret against her. However, she has more schemes up her sleeve and will become even more ruthless as time goes on.

As for Sami on Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal she will have a serious conversation with Lucas. Everyone is concerned about his drinking, but now he has a reason to get sober. His son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), is alive. Even though the amnesia prevents him from knowing his father, Will should get the chance to bond with Lucas. However, the young man deserves a father who is clean and sober, not one who is squatting in parks and guzzling booze all day.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral also suggest Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will get some screen time. Feeling horrible for his twin sister, the former alcoholic priest decides to take matters into his own hands. He approaches Will and makes a plea on Sami’s behalf. He urges the amnesiac to just give his mother a chance. Forgiveness seems impossible after Sami’s crazy scheme. However, it seems like Eric might be able to convince Will to honor his request. Next week, Sami and Will make peace and form a bond before Alison Sweeney exits the soap opera.

Look at these ladies! ???? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.