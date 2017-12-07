Last Christmas has finally caught up with RHOA Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann. After a trial in Fulton County, Georgia, the couple was ordered to pay for last year’s Christmas decor. After taking family photos with the Christmas 2016 decorations (they have since been deleted), Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann said they didn’t like them and refused to pay. When the original $6k bill went unpaid, the rumors that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were having money troubles increased, especially after Biermann was let go from the NFL.

RHOA Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been dodging the bill from Seasonal Designs LLC for a year now, and the couple missed two meetings with the court in advance of trial. While it was suggested that Kim Zolciak was just trying to put off paying the bill, another news story broke that Kim was trying to sell off big-ticket items to fans on her Instagram account.

RHOA Kim Zolciak posted an add for a large boat, a 2012 Cobalt, which she claimed was nearly new. Zolciak was asking $170k for the “nearly new” boat, and she said that only serious buyers should reply. Kim Zolciak would only say of the sale and her return to RHOA that she needed money to support her kids.

“Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

One year ago today!! Can you believe it @hairby_chrissy ????Most of my hair just a few clip ins ❤️ I honestly wear wigs out of convenience!! If Im not wearing a wig you will see my real hair on top of my head in a bun! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:29am PST

While RHOA Kim Zolciak made a big deal over not having to pay the full amount (the two parties settled the civil lawsuit for $5k), Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were compelled to pay for last year’s holiday decorations says PageSix. Kim Zolciak then tweeted that she “won in court,” but Jeanne Rollins of Seasonal Designs LLC says that Zolciak didn’t win because she finally had to pay her overdue bills.

“At the trial, we agreed upon a price which was $5,000 and they owed $5,200. I’m picking [the check] up today.”

Zolciak and Biermann said the original invoice was for $9.5k, but in past statements, they said that the original bill was $6k.

One of my favorite looks! Obsessed with all things Saint Laurent and all things @jeffmichael130 and @netaporter ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

But BET says that RHOA Kim Zolciak is still fixated on money as husband Kroy Biermann is no longer playing in the NFL after being released by the Buffalo Bills. When RHOA Kenya Moore went on the Wendy Williams Show to throw some shade at Zolciak by saying that she is supporting her unemployed husband, Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak lashed out at Moore on Twitter.

“My hubby made more in one year then she has made in her lifetime! #ShesUnemployed hope she can live off her savings.”

She added that Moore and Williams better not come for her kids or Kroy Biermann and that it’s ironic that her RHOA co-star had nothing else to talk about except Kim.