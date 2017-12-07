WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Could Have Huge Match Against ‘Raw’ Superstar

If the latest WWE rumors end up proving to be true, then Ronda Rousey could have a battle on her hands with one of the newest and toughest women in the women’s division. Rousey has been reportedly training for her upcoming professional wrestling debut, with rumors continuing to circulate that she’ll be involved in a “Four Horsewomen” match with three of her MMA pals. However, there have been other rumors that she might end up going one-on-one against Charlotte Flair, the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. The newest WWE rumors indicate another huge matchup could be on the schedule for Ronda against a certain Raw superstar.

On Thursday, Sportskeeda’s Jeremy Bennett reported that WWE may be planning Ronda Rousey vs. Asuka match for the future. The speculation came via the Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, who said that the match could arrive sometime in 2018. Meltzer also said it’s still in the WWE’s plans to have a “WWE Four Horsewomen vs. UFC Four Horsewomen” match as well. That would involve Rousey leading a team featuring NXT’s Shayna Baszler and two other MMA teammates against a team led by WWE’s Charlotte Flair of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Most speculation revolves around that match happening on “the grandest stage of them all” at WrestleMania 34 next year.

UFC star Ronda Rousey could have several WWE matches lined up for 2018 including a battle against a top star on the ‘Raw’ roster. WWE

Rousey, who was part of a previous WrestleMania segment with her Fast & Furious co-star Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, appears closer to stepping into the ring again than ever. It was mentioned by longtime WWE commentator and wrestling personality Jim “JR” Ross during a radio interview he did Wednesday that the former UFC women’s champion has been training under Natalya Neidhart in anticipation of her WWE debut. Ross called that debut “inevitable.” Multiple sources reported a day ago that Rousey was near the finalization of her deal with the company.

Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer gave further thoughts on why he believes Rousey vs. Asuka will happen in the future.

“Given Asuka switching from the chicken wing Asuka Lock to the armbar, and Rousey as the legit armbar master, and then giving Asuka the shooter push and protecting her so much, that would seem to be a natural match up down the line.”

Asuka has been continuing to rack up victories ever since having to vacate the NXT Championship in order to make her way to the main roster. She was the sole survivor for Team Raw at Survivor Series 2017 against Team SmackDown in a five-on-five elimination match. Most recently, she picked up another victory, this time over Alicia Fox.

While most fans were of the belief that Ronda Rousey’s arrival to WWE would be more of a “one-off” match type situation, it’s sounding like WWE has much more in store for her. Now, one has to wonder if Rousey will be penciled in to break Asuka’s winning streak, or if Asuka will have lost her first match by the time she and Rousey finally meet. Stay tuned, as 2018 sounds like it may be another huge year for the WWE women’s division.