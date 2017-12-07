‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT’s Shocking Return — Works With Paul And Reconnects With Victoria-Reed?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 11 tease that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will finally return to Genoa City. The fans have been waiting for J.T.’s return, and now the wait is over. They will finally find out what brings Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) dad back to Genoa City.

According to Soap Central, Reed told his mother, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), that his dad, stepmom, and family were relocating to Warsaw last year. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria believed everything was great with his marriage to Mackenzie (Clementine Ford). However, now it appears that since their move, things aren’t going so well.

A couple of days ago, Paul (Doug Davidson) told Christine (Lauralee Bell) that he has an idea on who could help tie Victor (Eric Braeden) to the sex ring. He told her that it was a long shot that he would agree to help, but it was worth a shot.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Paul called someone and said that it had been a very long time since they talked. At first, it almost sounded like he called Kevin, but Y&R fans pointed out that Paul just saw Kevin (Greg Rikaart) a few months ago.

The biggest mystery about J.T.’s return is why he decided to come alone. Young and the Restless spoilers state that there could be trouble in his marriage, and that is why he decided to come alone.

A popular Y&R rumor suggested that J.T. would return to GC after Mackenzie accused him of being an abusive monster. The backlash on social media was intense and called to Mal Young not to destroy J.T.’s character in that way.

Young and the Restless spoilers imply that J.T. will return to help Paul solve a complicated case. In the process, he will want to spend time with his son and reconnect with his ex-wife.

CBS revealed that J.T.’s storyline would last two months and had the possibility of going longer than that, depending on Thad Luckinbill’s availability.

Thad Luckinbill returns as J.T. Hellstrom on Tuesday, December 12.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.