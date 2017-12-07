‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Get Emotional During Therapy: ‘I’m Worthless’

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been through a lot of drama when it comes to their relationship. The couple, who officially divorced earlier this year, are still figuring things out when it comes to their interactions with each other post-divorce. However, before the paperwork was finalized, the pair headed to Marriage Boot Camp to work through some of their issues, and things got very emotional during one therapy exercise.

According to a December 7 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, in this week’s new episode of Marriage Boot Camp, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are forced to face their emotions as they talk about all of their flaws. In a clip for the episode, the Teen Mom 2 stars are seen reading a list of negative feelings they have about themselves to each other in an effort to first love and accept themselves, and then their partners.

Kailyn revealed to Javi that she hates things about herself such as the fact that she is stubborn, she pushes the people she loves away, her anger, she lacks intelligence and talents, that she’s unaccomplished, and that she gives off bad first impressions. Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 dad cited his flaws as being selfish, easily influenced by his friends, not being able to control his anger, and being “worthless” and “not good enough.”

Both were in tears after reading their lists, and when Lowry finished hers, Marroquin told her that she should be proud of herself for all that she’s accomplished. But Lowry fired back, stating that she didn’t believe Marroquin, because a lot of the things on her list were things that Javi had been telling her throughout their marriage.

Despite everything that happened between us I'm happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil. We're doing a pretty good job raising these kids

As Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Kailyn and Javi were not able to work through their issues and save their marriage. They eventually divorced, and both moved on. Kailyn ended up pregnant with her third child with now ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and Javi began dating his MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus. Javi and Briana seem to be getting serious in their relationship, and although Marroquin and Lowry have moved on, there still seems to be some tension between them to work out.