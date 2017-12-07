Larry Caputo’s Dad Says Larry Was Probably More Upset Over Split Than Theresa, Shares Details

The news recently came out that Theresa and Larry Caputo of Long Island Medium were over. Recently, Radar Online spoke to Larry’s dad about the split, and he shared that Larry was a lot more upset about it all than Theresa when they called it quits. Larry wasn’t on the show most of this season, and at the end, they admitted that they were taking a break from each other.

Larry’s dad, Jack, isn’t thrilled with the split and said that he is praying every single day that they can work it out. Larry and Theresa Caputo were together for 28 years before they called it quits. He shares that he feels like Larry was probably more upset than Theresa about the split.

One thing that Jack shared that surprised everyone is that he actually found out about the big split on television. He said that after the show had finished airing, Larry called him to talk about it. His son actually told him that they are working on things even though Theresa said on the show that they are over. Theresa and Larry haven’t shared that just yet, though. Now, the fans are just going to have to wait and see how it plays out for them.

It sounds like distance may have been the reason for the split. Theresa is always out on tour and doing other things, so it makes it hard to work on her relationship. As of right now, they haven’t filed for divorce but instead have just admitted that they have split. Larry and Theresa have two children together: Victoria, 23, and Larry Jr., 27.

This season on Long Island Medium, Theresa teased that there were problems in her marriage. Sadly, the entire season ended with the two admitting it was over for them.

As of right now, TLC hasn’t shared the news yet of when Long Island Medium will return to TLC with new episodes. Fans will probably have to wait to get updates on Theresa and Larry until the show comes back once again. If they actually file for divorce, that could end up being leaked, of course.