‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Gives Up Booze And Works On Getting Sober, But It’s Easier Said Than Done

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 11 reveal Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will finally come to his senses. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) turned up alive, but he was nearly lost again thanks to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). It seems that the alcoholic will finally decide to go into recovery. However, it won’t be easy, and he faces an uphill battle.

Ever since Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) posed as Adrienne Kiriakis and broke Lucas’ heart, he has been hitting the bottle. Each week, his addiction seems to be getting worse. He is even passing out in the park and laying on benches guzzling booze. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) has tried to help and so has Sami Brady. However, he turned them both down and said he wasn’t interested in giving up his fermented friend.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Will Horton showing up alive might urge Lucas to get help. But that didn’t work either. It wasn’t until Sami had Will kidnapped and recreated his murder that things changed. Nearly losing Will for a second time seems to have really jolted Lucas.

According to SoapCentral, Lucas will try to pick up the pieces of his shattered life. He has a lot of amends to make, and recovery won’t be easy. He will have the support of his loved ones, and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is determined to be there every step of the way. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that sobriety is going to be difficult for Bryan Dattilo’s character.

Previously, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) was trying to help Lucas. However, she has rarely been seen, despite moving back to Salem. She was spotted helping Lucas stand up as he was rambling about seeing Will again. After that, she seemed to disappear again, and fans are wondering what they are doing with her character.

There is a possibility that Chloe could play a big part in helping Lucas get sober. However, it was also teased a few months ago that she would consider giving him tough love. Even if she does step back a bit, expect to see her interact with Lucas more in the future. After he cleans up his act, the two could end up giving romance another shot.

However, Lucas is going to have to learn better coping skills. He can’t run to the bottle whenever things get tough. Hopefully, he will get sober and stay that way, not just for himself, but so he can be there for Will.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.