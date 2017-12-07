‘Teen Mom 2’: Does Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez, Want Custody Of Baby Lux?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has opened up in the past about the struggles she is facing with the father of her third son, Chris Lopez. Lopez, who is the father of Kailyn’s youngest child, Lux Russell Lowry, is said to have been kept away from his infant child for weeks at a time, and some fans are now wondering if he is planning to try to get custody of the little boy in the future.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Chris Lopez recently sent out a cryptic tweet that could mean he is ready to start fighting for time with his baby boy.

“The wait almost over,” Lopez tweeted, sparking rumors that he’s ready to start parenting his son.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Kailyn Lowry revealed during the reunion special that she and Chris Lopez were not exactly seeing eye-to-eye when it came to their baby boy. Kail confessed that Chris hadn’t seen baby Lux in a month, and there has been no word on if he’s laid eyes on his son in the time since the reunion filming.

As previously reported by The Hollywood Gossip, rumors had been flying that the Teen Mom 2 star decided to keep Chris Lopez away from little Lux due to some violence issues she had experienced with her baby daddy. Reports claim that Chris may have gotten a bit violent with Kailyn in the past, and one of the incidents allegedly happened while Lowry was holding the newborn baby.

I literally cannot. My heart ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

In addition to the alleged violence, Kailyn Lowry’s decision to keep Chris Lopez at arms length allegedly also stemmed from the fact that he reportedly refused to sign a paper acknowledging that he was the biological father of baby Lux. The document was reportedly given to Chris at the hospital after his son’s birth, but he did not sign it, and has reportedly still not signed the paper to date. Perhaps a paternity test will have to be in order if any custody issues due arise in the future. As for the tweet, some Teen Mom 2 fans believe that Chris could just be counting down the days until he gets to have baby Lux in his arms again.