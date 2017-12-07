Kelly Dodd’s Divorce Is Getting Ugly: Could The ‘RHOC’ Star Lose Custody Of Her Daughter?

Kelly Dodd is doing her best to move on from her marriage to husband Michael, but unfortunately, the process of divorce just took a nasty turn.

According to a new report, the estranged husband of the Real Housewives of Orange County star is giving Kelly Dodd “hell” and telling her that he wants to care for their daughter, 11-year-old Jolie, full-time.

On December 7, Page Six offered an update on Kelly Dodd’s divorce, revealing that while Michael has not yet filed any paperwork with the Orange County Superior Court to secure a custody agreement between himself and Dodd, Dodd filed documents to move forward with their divorce earlier this month.

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd first parted ways with one another in 2012, but after feuding heavily during the process of their divorce, they decided to get back together and attempt to mend their relationship. Then, as the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired months ago on Bravo TV, the couple confirmed their plans to have their divorce reinstated.

“She always said she wanted a divorce once they sold the house,” an insider told Page Six.

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd listed their beach home in June of this year, and in October, the home sold for $5 million. Weeks prior to the home’s sale, Dodd announced their breakup. Dodd also spoke of their split during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special, saying that she was sad to part ways with Michael because she’s lived with him for most of her life.

“We have a kid together, a child together. It’s hard to see it go,” she explained.

Kelly Dodd proceeded to tell reunion host Andy Cohen that she and Michael Dodd had been fighting constantly before their split. She also said that Michael was extremely jealous and didn’t like for her to bring friends into their home.

While Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd haven’t said much about their divorce filing, Dodd’s brother, Eric Meza, told Page Six that he hadn’t spoken to Dodd at all since she parted ways with Dodd. Meza also said that Dodd hasn’t seen their mother, nor has Jolie seen any members of their family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year.