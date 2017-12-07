Gwen Stefani Admits That Her Kids Are ‘So Spoiled,’ Dishes On Christmas Plans With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is admitting that her kids are “so spoiled” and is dishing on her big Christmas plans with boyfriend Blake Shelton. The singer revealed this week that her three boys have some expensive requests, when it comes to gifts from their mom and her boyfriend this year, including items by Gucci and Goyard.

Revealing that she’ll be giving her boys two Christmases again this year, one with their dad Gavin Rossdale and another with her and Blake, Stefani admitted that her sons have already put in their expensive Christmas list.

“They’re so spoiled! I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Stefani told People when asked what’s on her kids’ wish list this year, before opening up about which high-fashion designers her sons have been asking for gifts from.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Gwen explained of her eldest child, 11-year-old Kingston. “[He] wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!'”

She then said that her two younger children, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo, are a little easier to buy for, but still aren’t exactly easy to get gifts for. “The younger [kids] are, the easier they are,” she joked, but admitted that buying Christmas presents for so many different ages makes things pretty tough for her.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

“The little one is easy because all he cares about is Imaginext toys — probably in three weeks from now, he won’t care anymore!” Gwen joked of her youngest son.

The former No Doubt singer also revealed that she’ll be heading back to Oklahoma with boyfriend Blake for the holiday, shortly after she and her kids headed to the Sooner state – where Shelton was born and raised – for Thanksgiving.

Referring to her 2015 split from her husband of almost 14 years, Gwen told the outlet in the new interview that “it’s weird when traditions change” because she’s no longer spending the holidays as a family with her ex, but said that she’s starting brand new traditions with Shelton since they first started dating two years ago.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“It’s also fun to be flexible,” Stefani said of her new family time with Shelton. “So we have incorporated an Oklahoma Christmas in, and Christmas now has been really fun for the boys and for my family.”

“Last year, [the boys] had their dad’s Christmas and then my Christmas, and then we went to Oklahoma [with Blake], so they got to do three Christmases,” Gwen continued of how she’s organizing the holidays now she and Gavin are no longer together. “We just keep it going.”

Stefani’s no stranger to showing off her life with Shelton to the world and will likely do the same again as 2017 winds down, as she most recently shared a number of sweet photos and videos of her and Blake’s Thanksgiving celebration with her kids on Instagram Stories last month.

Gwen shared a flurry of media with her fans, including footage of herself and Blake discussing the chart success of her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, as well as giving her followers a glimpse at their dining table decked out with Autumnal décor.

Stefani also recently opened up about the confusion that ensued when the seemingly opposite couple first started dating. Gwen joked to Yahoo last month that her family actually asked her “‘What are you doing!?'” when she first revealed that she and Blake were an official couple.