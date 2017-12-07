‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Surprises Fans As He Declares His Love For Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin is wasting no time letting everyone know exactly how he feels about his co-star and girlfriend, Briana DeJesus. Javi, who was previously married to MTV personality, Kailyn Lowry, moved on to her co-star, Briana, after the couple finalized their divorce earlier this year. Now Javi and Briana are getting serious when it comes to their romance.

According to a Dec. 6 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Javi Marroquin has officially and very publicly declared his love for Briana DeJesus. The Teen Mom 2 dad took to his social media account this week to reveal that he is in love with DeJesus.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus spent the weekend together celebrating Javi’s birthday. The pair got dressed up in matching wine colored outfits and hit the town for a big celebration. Of course, they couldn’t pass up the photo opportunity, and snapped a few cute pictures together before their night out. In one of the photos, Marroquin and DeJesus are seen kissing, and when the Teen Mom 2 star posted the snapshot on her Instagram page, Javi had a very heartfelt message about his new love.

Briana DeJesus posted the kissing photo with a captioned that thanked Javi Marroquin for being “such an amazing man” to her, and to her two daughters, Stella and Nova. When Javi saw the sweet message online he quickly replied with a comment of his own, thanking Briana for being good to him, adding that he “never” takes that for “granted,” which may have been a dig at his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, who at times has been criticized by Teen Mom 2 fans for her treatment of Javi. Marroquin ended the sweet post with the words “I love you,” and some fans were surprised that the reality TV star made such a public declaration of love in the early stages of their relationship.

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

However, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have known each other for years. The couple, who both now star on Teen Mom 2, met years ago while Briana was on Teen Mom 3, and Marroquin had maintained a relationship with both Briana and her sister, Brittany, over the years. Now, it looks like their friendship is on a whole other level.