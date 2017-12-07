NFL Week 14 TV: Regions, Times For Broadcast Of Each NFL Contest — Which Games Air In Your Area?

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL football season starts today, Thursday, with a crucial matchup in the NFC South — the only division in the National Football League to feature three teams with winning records. The division-leading New Orleans Saints face the third-place Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football — followed by 14 Sunday games and of course, Monday Night Football.

But will you be able to watch your favorite team, or the game of your choice, in your region? Here’s a complete listing of every NFL Week 14 game, with the markets in which they air, based on information from 506 Sports.

Thursday, December 7, Kickoff 8:25 p.m. EST, 5:25 p.m. PST

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: The Saints come in at 9-3, clinging to a one-game lead in what has become the NFL’s most competitive division. But the Falcons, defending NFC champions, can put themselves in position to make a run at the NFC South top spot with a win on Thursday Night Football. The two teams play once more in two weeks. If Atlanta can sweep both matchups, they could leapfrog the Carolina Panthers and come out on top in the division.

The Thursday night game airs from Atlanta nationally on the NBC television network, as well as on the NFL Network. An online live stream will be available free to Amazon Prime subscribers at this link, as well as through the Amazon Video app on most mobile devices and set-top streaming boxes.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints battle for supremacy in the NFC South on Thursday Night Football. Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Sunday, December 10, Kickoff 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. PST

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: The featured game on the CBS network sees the Vikings, one of four NFL teams with a 10-2 record, with a chance to clinch the NFC North with a win, combined with losses by the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Their opponents, Carolina, need a win to keep pace with New Orleans in the NFC South, or even move into a tie for the division lead. CBS is putting their top announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the broadcast, which will be carried through most of the northwest and central northern states.

The Seattle, Spokane, and Minneapolis markets, as well as most of the northern markets in between those cities, will receive the Vikings vs. Panthers game. The Billings, Montana, region will not get the broadcast however, nor will the eastern half of Michigan which includes Detroit. The eastern New England market will receive the game — from Boston, Massachusetts, up through Portland, Maine.

Most of Pennsylvania and large segments of the southeast, all the way west through Texas — except for the Dallas and Houston markets — will see the featured CBS early game, as will all of Florida except for the Tampa Bay area.

Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon call the CBS “B” game in the early time slot, as Kansas City and Oakland come in tied with the Los Angeles Chargers, at 6-6, for the lead in the weak AFC West. On the West Coast, Santa Barbara, California, north through Eugene, Oregon, will see the Raiders and Chiefs, as will the Reno and Las Vegas markets in Nevada. The Midwest region from the St. Louis market west until the Colorado border also get the NFC West clash.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills: The 6-6 Bills must win to keep their faint playoff hopes flickering, while the Colts at 3-9 are not mathematically eliminated, but realistically, have no chance at the postseason. Even a Bills victory, however, will likely be no good unless they can win their remaining three games as well.

The game will be shown throughout Indiana and western New York state, with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta calling the action for CBS.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: The 2-10 Giants will try to salvage some respectability in their first game under interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo as they host the 6-6 Cowboys in the featured early game on the Fox Network.

Most of the country will receive the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup — with the exceptions being the greater Chicago and Indianapolis markets in the Midwest, and the San Francisco market in California, as well as Houston, Detroit, the whole state of Florida except the Miami region, and much of the upper Midwest north of Chicago.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Fox announcers Sam Rosen and Brady Quinn get this game, a game without playoff implications. The Bears have been eliminated while the 5-7 Bengals sit two games out of the second AFC Wild Card with four games left and tiebreaker disadvantages against most of the teams above them. Only the home markets of the two teams will see this game.

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Facing the NFL’s only winless team in the 0-12 Browns, Green Bay is offered a golden opportunity to pocket a win and climb right back into the playoff hunt. Cleveland will see the Fox game, called by Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman, as will the upper Midwest region stretching from Green Bay through the Bismarck, North Dakota, market.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be hampered by an injured throwing hand when his 6-6 team fights against seeing their season all but extinguished against the 4-8 Bucs. The Detroit and Tampa Bay markets will carry the game, with the call by Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans: After leading his new team to a last-minute victory last week, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — the former backup to New England Patriots star Tom Brady — will get his second start of the season and fourth of his career when 2-10 San Francisco travels to 4-8 Houston, another team effectively out of the playoff picture. Garoppolo threw for 293 yards but with no touchdowns and one interception last week, and will probably need to do better against a still-solid Houston defense.

Dick Stockton and Mark Schlereth will be describing the plays for the Fox Network, which will carry the game only in Houston and in the San Francisco market, which extends south to Santa Barbara, California.

San Francisco’s new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gets his second start of the season in Houston on Sunday. Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Sunday, December 10, Kickoff 4:05 p.m. EST, 1:05 p.m. PST

Washington Redskins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: The surprising Chargers, after a halting, 0-4 start to their first season in Los Angeles, can move above .500 for the first time and take control of the AFC West with a win over struggling 5-7 Washington, in a CBS game that airs in the L.A. and Washington, D.C., markets, as well as Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts have the call for the CBS broadcast.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Two of the most disappointing teams of 2017 face off on CBS, with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green at the microphones. The Jets at 5-7 have only the most distant shot at the playoffs, and without defeating the 3-9 Broncos — Super Bowl champions just two seasons ago — the Jets will see even those slim chances fly away. The New York City, Albany, Hartford, and Burlington markets will carry the game, along with markets including and surrounding Denver, Billings, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City out west.

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: The 2015 second overall draft pick, Marcus Mariota, has come into his own in his third season, leading the Titans to an 8-4 record atop the AFC South. Tennessee can extinguish Arizona’s last hope for a respectable season with a win in this CBS game to be called by Andrew Catalon and James Lofton. But the game will not be broadcast outside of the Memphis and greater Nashville markets, or Phoenix and Tucson as well as most of Arizona.

Sunday, December 10, Kickoff 4:25 p.m. EST, 1:25 p.m. PST

Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: In a huge game for both 8-4 teams, a win for quarterback Blake Bortles and Jacksonville could give the Jaguars the lead in the AFC South, or at least maintain a tie with Tennessee. But Seattle also badly needs to win to keep up with the high-powered offense of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Fox has the game airing throughout most of the Pacific Northwest and in the northeast Florida Jacksonville market, with Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston in the booth.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: The showdown between the suddenly high-flying 9-3 Rams and the equally surprising 10-2 Eagles will not only serve as Week 14’s biggest attraction; this will be the most important NFL game in Los Angeles since 1993, when the then-L.A. Raiders made the playoffs for the final time before fleeing back to Oakland.

To mark the occasion, Fox Network not only sends its top announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, but the network’s studio pre-game show moves out of the studio as well to the front gate of the Los Angeles Coliseum for a College Gameday style live-on-location atmosphere.

The game will be broadcast throughout the country, except in the markets where the Seahawks-Jaguars game airs — with the Denver and Arizona markets blacked out to provide exclusivity for the CBS games in those markets.

The top two teams in the tough AFC North, the Steelers and Ravens, square off on Sunday Night Football December 10. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Sunday, December 10, Kickoff 8:30 p.m. EST, 5:30 p.m. PST

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday Night Football on NBC pits the top two teams in the hard-nosed AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, against each other in their second showdown of the season — with the Ravens facing a must-win to be sure that they hold on to the AFC’s second Wild Card slot heading into Week 15.

At 10-2, a Steelers win sets up a head-to-head battle for playoff home field advantage against the New England Patriots the following week, assuming the Patriots take care of their business in Miami on Monday. The Sunday Night Football game airs on the NBC television network throughout the United States.

Monday, December 11, Kickoff 8:30 p.m. EST, 5:30 p.m. PST

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots take their 10-2 record into Miami — after a clinical destruction of the Dolphins just two weeks ago — and can clinch their 10th-straight AFC East title, and 15th of the last 16, with what would be their ninth consecutive victory.

The game will mark the first Monday Night Football appearance of 2017 for the Patriots, who are heavy, 12-point favorites even on the road. The game will air nationwide on the ESPN cable network.