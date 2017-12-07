‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Get Flirty On Social Media

Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, are fueling the rumors that they may be getting back together. The couple divorced back in 2015, after only three years of marriage. The divorce came at a very hard time in Leah’s life, and she was even in rehab seeking treatment for depression and anxiety issues when the split was finalized. However, things may be changing for the former spouses.

Teen Mom 2 fans have noticed that Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert seem to be getting very flirty online. According to In Touch Weekly, the pair recently shared some cute and playful banter while commenting back and forth on Instagram about their adorable daughter, Addie. After Leah posted a photo of herself with all three of her daughters on the social media site, Jeremy chimed in about the snapshot, asking why his daughter is always trying to pose in every photo.

“Who’s teaching her this?” he teased Leah.

Messer wasted no time responding to Calvert’s playful comments, adding that it’s easy to see where little Addie gets her attitude.

“We all know who’s the one that’s full of himself,” the Teen Mom 2 star responded to her ex-husband.

Jeremy quickly replied that Addie gets everything from from Leah, saying that the little girl is “100%” all Leah, “even the attitude.”

Teen Mom 2 fans immediately noticed Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert’s back-and-forth comments, and began to speculate about whether or not the former couple would be getting back together. Recently, at the reunion special, Leah and Jeremy awkwardly tried to avoid questions from host Dr. Drew Pinsky about whether or not they would get back together. Jeremy, who appeared on the reunion via Skype, laughed off the romance rumors and even revealed that answering the questions about his possible future with Leah was getting awkward.

Daddy's girl….. So glad I got to attend her party… A post shared by jeremy calvert (@calvertmtv) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have been fueling reunion rumors ever since. The pair seemingly have a good friendship and a good co-parenting relationship when it comes to their daughter, and many Teen Mom 2 fans would not be surprised if the reality TV stars announced that they were giving their relationship another try sometime in the future.