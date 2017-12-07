Donald Trump Approval Rating Plummets Again, With Majority Saying He’s Unfit For Office

Donald Trump’s approval rating has now plummeted again below 40 percent, according to new polls released this week by Quinnipiac University and CBS News. These polls also found that many American voters, including Republicans, claimed the GOP tax plan would hurt poor people and favor the wealthy in America. The Quinnipiac University poll also revealed that 56 percent of the American voters found Donald Trump unfit for office.

CBS News reported on a variety of polls testing Donald Trump’s approval rating, which hovered around the 35 and 36 percent mark across multiple polls. The majority of Americans polled disapproved of Donald Trump. An Economist/YouGov survey found that 52 percent disapproved of Donald Trump.

Fifty-nine percent disapproved of Donald Trump in an Investors Business Daily/TIPP poll. In a Gallup poll released this week, Donald Trump’s approval rating was 36 percent, with 59 percent disapproving of his job performance.

It is the Quinnipiac University poll where American voters were questioned on their opinions of Donald Trump’s fitness for office. The Quinnipiac University poll also scored the lowest for Donald Trump’s approval rating at 35 percent. This poll also found the majority of voters at 53 percent disapproved of the Republican tax plan.

Further, Quinnipiac University found that 64 percent of Americans believe the Republican tax plan will only benefit the wealthy. Only five percent of voters polled believe the poor will benefit from the Republican tax plan.

Forty-seven percent of Americans polled believe the Democrats can do a better job on tax reform. Quinnipiac University says this question has been “divided in the past.” The majority polled at 55 percent also believe Democrats can do a better job with health care reform than Republicans as well.

Fifty-six percent also believe that the Democrats would be better at “fighting for the working class.” The majority rules when it comes to values as well, with 51 percent saying the Democrats are better at representing their own personal values.

But worse for Donald Trump, 56 percent of American voters polled believe he is not fit to be president. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll, said the following on that subject.

“Deeply unpopular and manifestly unfit for the job. That’s the harsh assessment of President Donald Trump, whose tax plan is considered built for the rich at the expense of the rest.”

Even worse for Donald Trump and the Republicans is the poll result that shows the even majority of 50 percent want the Democrats to win control of the House in 2018. Fifty-one percent that includes 45 percent of Independent voters want the Democrats to control both the House and the U.S. Senate in 2018.

When it comes to the subject of Russia, the majority of Americans believe that Russia interfered with the 2016 Presidential election at 59 percent. Republicans are the only group of Americans, at 65 percent, that do not believe Russia interfered with the election. Fifty percent of voters polled believe the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the election.

The Quinnipiac University poll interviewed 1,508 voters of all parties including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in the states of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, and Ohio.

Results from a CBS News poll released today also reveal similar findings, particularly regarding how American voters feel about the Republican tax plan. CBS News reports that the Republican tax plan faces opposition from the majority of Americans. The plan is supported by Republicans, but even some Republicans queried in this poll believe this plan will hurt the poor.

In the CBS News poll, 53 percent of voters disapprove of the Republican tax plan, including 13 percent of Republicans. Forty-one percent of Americans polled believe their taxes will go up, including 18 percent of Republicans polled.

Fifty-five percent of the Americans polled believe that the Republican tax plan will hurt poor Americans. Twenty-one percent of Republicans believe that the Republican tax plan will hurt poor people.

Some of Donald Trump’s own voters are among the percentage of Republicans that are not happy with the tax plan. This week, Donald Trump has been receiving tweets from voters saying they would never vote for him again because of the tax plan. At least one of his own voters is also acknowledging publicly that the recent news of Michael Flynn’s criminal charges must have Donald Trump “sweating bullets.”

The tax cut is only for the rich people like you. And to heck with the working class in America. You must be sweating bullets now that Flynn is co-operating with feds. I voted for you once but never again. — Bill Alger (@Garliccountry) December 5, 2017

Who cares, sick of this crap yr spewing, i voted for you but im really rethinking 2020 election. All you have done is line rich pockets and cut programs for poor, not impressed with yr tactics. — Deborah Jespersen (@deborah11271971) December 4, 2017

There are also Trump voters that are “sickened” by his position on Roy Moore, the candidate from Alabama for the U.S. Senate accused of inappropriately touching teenage girls.

I VOTED FOR "YOU", BUT YOUR DEFENDING "MOORE" SICKENS ME. IF HE IS

INNOCENT, LET HIM TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST. I WOULD, IF I WASN'T GUILTY.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT? — MARIE (@mamram1986) December 5, 2017

mr. trump, i voted for you so for the love of God, please stop supporting this pedophile. i know i wouldn’t agree with all your politics but this is just disgusting. — TraderVic (@vic_trader) December 5, 2017

In partisan politics, it is expected that there will be party lines and even division on a new tax bill, regardless of what president or party is submitting the tax bill. But it is rare for party voters to go against their own president on the matter, as more than 20 percent have in the CBS News poll. It is even rarer for a president to be polled as “unfit for office” as occurred in the Quinnipiac University poll.

President Obama experienced his share of partisan division in office, as did President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President George H.W. Bush, and President Reagan. However, unlike Donald Trump, there are no polls in search results that measure their fitness for office during their terms.

Donald Trump’s approval rating today is lower than all of his contemporary predecessors and has been consistently and historically low since he took the oath of office. It is not just “the Russia thing,” as Quinnipiac University poll notes, that is hurting Donald Trump’s approval ratings today. His tweeting style, the Republican tax plan, and Trump voters finding him unfit for office have a stronger impact on Trump’s low approval ratings than the Russia scandal, at least for this week.