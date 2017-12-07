‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Pays A Heavy Price To Save Her Show, Jack Is Frustrated With Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) agrees to save “The Hilary Hour.” However, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) learns she has to pay a heavy price to save her show, according to Soap Hub. Y&R spoilers for Friday, December 8, and the week of December 11, report that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack struggle to manage Dina (Marla Adams) as her condition worsens. Dina proves a handful for Ashley and Jack is frustrated as he tries to connect with her. It seems that the Abbotts may have to consider committing Dina to an institution.

Fans will recall that ‘The Hilary Hour” ran into trouble after Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) exposed Hilary’s nude photos. The photos went viral and companies sponsoring “The Hilary Hour” began distancing themselves from the show.

Desperate to save her show from inevitable death, Hilary turns to her old friend, Jack. She visits him at the Abbott mansion with a proposal she believes he wouldn’t be able to resist. She proposes that if Jabot sponsors “The Hilary Hour,” the show would promote Jabot’s and Fenmore’s cosmetic lines, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Hilary has a disconcerting encounter with Dina (Marla Adams) at the Abbot mansion. Dina raises the alarm that there is an intruder on the Abbott property when Hilary arrives at the Abbot mansion. When Dina confronts Hilary and calls her a parasite, Traci (Beth Maitland) hustles her out of the room and Jack has to apologize to Hilary for Dina’s behavior.

He listens to Hilary’s proposal and agrees to sponsor her show, but drops a hint that she would have to make some changes. Hilary feels a little uneasy when Jack talks about making changes but she is excited that she has been able to win Jack over with little effort, and looks forward to the new partnership.

After Hilary leaves, Jack calls Gloria and tells her to inform Ashley that Jabot has agreed to sponsor “The Hilary Hour.” But when Hilary appears at Jabot to sign the paperwork, Ashley tells her Jabot is not sponsoring her show.

Ashley tells Hilary that Jabot is not sponsoring her show because she is upset that, although she is the interim CEO while Jack is taking care of Dina, he is making deals at home without consulting him. She calls a meeting of the board of directors and tries to get the board to oust Jack temporarily so that she can be fully in charge.

Ashley learns too late that her move was a grave mistake. Jack arrives and adjourns the meeting, then confronts Ashley. The two have an angry exchange of words. Jack goes too far when he reminds Ashley that she is not really an Abbott since her biological father is Brent Davis (Bert Kramer). Ashley is shocked. She yells insults at Jack. Jack accuses her of trying to take advantage of the situation to advance a personal agenda. He then informs her that Jabot will sponsor Hilary’s show and orders her out of his office.

The Abbotts Come to Grips with Dina's Diagnosis on The Young and the Restless – Daytime Confidential — I think this is the best story on #YR https://t.co/MMXBb2goao — Bob TV (@BobforTV) November 25, 2017

When Hilary later sees the list of changes Jack is demanding to sponsor her show her delight gives way to dismay. Jack’s demands amount to literally hijacking the show to promote Jabot products. Hilary tries to fight back but Jack makes is clear that it’s either his way or nothing. Hilary realizes that she has no choice but to accept Jack’s demands.

After the confrontation with Ashley, Jack decides to return to Jabot and tell Ashley it’s her turn to take care of Dina at home. Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 8, from SheKnows Soaps, state that Dina’s condition worsens and she proves a handful for Ashley. Jack is also frustrated when he tries to connect with Dina, according to spoilers for the week of December 11.

Will the Abbots have to commit Dina to an institution?