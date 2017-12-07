It seems that Kevin Spacey didn’t contain his inappropriate behavior to the entertainment industry because a Norwegian royal says that the former House of Cards actor groped his testicles after a concert. Ari Behn says that after he and his then-wife Princess Martha Louise hosted a Nobel Peace Prize concert, Kevin Spacey lured him outside to smoke and then propositioned him physically.

There had been rumors of Kevin Spacey’s groping behavior going back decades to his time as the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. When the Kevin Spacey scandal broke, there was so much buzz in the London theater scene that the Old Vic set up a hotline for anyone who claimed to have been sexually harassed or assaulted by Kevin Spacey to file a report.

“If you have been connected with The Old Vic or in our employment and feel you have a complaint that you were unable to raise, please contact us. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

Even Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, says that the talk about Kevin Spacey had been going on for years, but she wasn’t aware that it was quite as bad as time has revealed.

Kevin Spacey Was Not Just Sexually Harassing Men In Entertainment

Ari Behn of Norway’s royal family said that he was hosting the Nobel Peace Prize concert with Uma Thurman 10 years ago when Kevin Spacey singled him out, says Page Six. Behn says now he realizes that back in the day, he was Kevin Spacey’s type.

“I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley.”

The Norwegian royal says that he should have known something was up when Spacey asked him out for a smoke, goosing him under the table.

“We had a nice conversation, he was sitting right next to me. After five minutes, he says, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ And then he takes me under the table in the middle of my balls. I got more than I bargained for!”

Behn said he told Kevin Spacey “maybe later.”

A Kevin Spacey Scandal Shut Down Production On The Usual Suspects

It sounds more and more like people have been shrugging off the foul behavior of Kevin Spacey for over three decades said USA Today. Irish actor Gabriel Byrne says that back in the early nineties when they were shooting the hit movie The Usual Suspects, production had to be shut down because of Kevin Spacey and his “predatory” behavior.

Gabriel Byrne said at the time, the rest of the cast didn’t know why production had shut down, but he found out later that Spacey had been putting the moves on a young actor on the cast of the film.

Gabriel Byrne did not mince words when saying exactly what he thinks about Kevin Spacey and his behavior.

“It was only years later that we began to understand that (production) was closed down for a particular reason and that was because of inappropriate sexual behavior by Spacey. That’s Kevin, no one on the set understood the depth of his predations.”

And Gabriel Byrne doesn’t just have thoughts about Kevin Spacey and his “vile” behavior, he also said he always had a bad feeling about Harvey Weinstein and had heard vague rumors about his predatory behavior.

“I did three movies with Harvey Weinstein, and I knew he was a sleazebag. I knew he was a vile bully and I saw his bullying up close. I saw him be absolutely appalling — not just to women but to men as well. He had very little respect for any kind of human being.”

Gabriel Byrne indicates that the public has not heard the last from the victims of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.