Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Christmas Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son

Carrie Underwood is sharing her sweet new Christmas tradition with her 2-year-old son, Isaiah, with her fans. The star, who’s been enjoying some time away from the spotlight since co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards in November, shared adorable photos of her family time this week where she revealed that she was doing a little holiday baking with her “little man.”

Underwood took to Instagram this week to post new photos with her son, showing the two getting ready for Christmas by baking some festive cookies.

Posting a snap of Isaiah decorating his own Christmas tree cookie with red frosting and green and red chocolate beans on December 6, Carrie told her more than 6.6 million followers that she’d actually never baked the sugary treats before.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer captioned the snap.

Underwood revealed that she and her son had so much fun baking cookies together that it will become a new tradition for them every time the festive season rolls around.

“I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!” Carrie continued.

The country superstar then joked in the caption, “Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!” alongside a Christmas tree emoji.

In addition to the photo of Isaiah decorating his own Christmas tree cookie, Underwood also shared a close-up of his handiwork, which included a yellow frosting star.

Underwood’s fans couldn’t help but gush over seeing Carrie’s sweet little man decorating cookies for Christmas, sharing sweet messages with the American Idol winner in the comments section.

“Aww thanks Carrie for sharing [your] pictures with us! He sure is getting big!” one fan commented on the photos of the youngster, who Carrie and husband Mike Fisher welcomed into the world back in February 2015.

“Christmas will be fun this [year] in [your] household!” the fan continued. “Hope [your] feeling better and great job with [your] cookie little man!”

“Omg he is the most adorable baby. Great memories,” another Instagram user commented on the adorable family photo.

Another said in response to Underwood’s glimpse insider her family life, “A great new tradition to start!! He did a great job.”

The star’s new Christmas tradition comes shortly after Carrie admitted that she actually spent her very first Thanksgiving with her husband this year, despite she and Mike being married for seven years.

The singer revealed that 2017 actually marked the first year her Canadian husband had spent the U.S. holiday with her, as he’s usually busy with his hockey schedule. However, earlier this year, Mike retired as the captain as the Nashville Predators and revealed that he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife and son.

Underwood’s been pretty quiet on social media over the past few weeks and didn’t share insight into her family Thanksgiving. She previously confirmed that she’d suffered a nasty fall outside her home in Nashville last month just days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards with friend and fellow country star Brad Paisley.

Carrie gave fans an update on how she’s been doing since revealing that she was briefly hospitalized for the break after suffering some cuts and abrasions, revealing that she’d had some metal inserted into her wrist to fix what sounds like a pretty nasty break.

The mom of one said in November that she was thankfully “doing great” while confirming that she’d “had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well.”

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” Carrie continued, shortly after it was confirmed that she had had to cancel a string of scheduled appearances in both November and December due to her injuries.

However, Underwood’s December 6 update on her new family Christmas traditions with her son seems to prove that she’s thankfully now well and truly on the mend.