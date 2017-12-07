Donald Trump Jr. came to his father’s defense after Jennifer Lawrence made a joke about throwing a martini at Donald Trump’s face if ever they meet in person.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Passengers actress was asked a series of questions involving the POTUS. Lawrence admitted that she’s never met Trump in person but plans to deliver a “pretty good speech” if ever they meet. She jokingly added that their encounter would end with a martini to Trump’s face. When asked if she’d be prepared when that moment comes, Lawrence said she’s been “waiting” for it.

While the Oscar-winning actress said those things in jest, Donald Trump Jr. was not amused. He took to Twitter on Thursday to defend his father.

The 39-year-old businessman rebutted, “I’m pretty sure that’s not how it ends,” and included a link to the Hill quoting Lawrence.

The 27-year-old Mother! star has been very vocal about her thoughts on Trump. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2016, Lawrence said a Donald Trump presidency will be the “end of the world.”

In her politically charged statements for THR, Lawrence also mentioned her work with Represent.Us, an organization aiming to fix corruption in the country and for which she serves as a member of the board of directors. She added that she wants to help lobby several laws against government corruption and pass state-by-state legislation.

I’m pretty sure that’s not how it would end… https://t.co/tbWEccHlY7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence: If I meet Trump, it'll end with "a martini to the face" https://t.co/oLw19PQaWF pic.twitter.com/VOKr2fD6Wg — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in the midst of the controversy about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. He is facing an investigation conducted by Congress about Russia allegedly playing a role in influencing the election that led to his father’s induction as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump Jr., together with his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, met with Russian operatives in the Trump Tower and was expecting to receive information that would damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. To be specific, the two met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, from whom he expected to get information about Clinton’s “fitness, character, and qualifications,” the Guardian reports.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

He told Congress on Wednesday that he did not inform his father about Trump campaign officials’ meeting with the Russians. When asked to further elaborate on what he had told his father after the controversial 2016 meeting went public, Trump Jr. refused on the ground of attorney-client privilege, saying a lawyer was present when he spoke to his father. However, he has insisted that he did not collude with Russia to bring down Clinton’s bid for the presidency.