Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend, Robert Valletta, Takes To Instagram, Supports ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star As Friend

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating after the reality star wrapped filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and parted ways as production on Season 6 came to an end.

Although the couple’s relationship has been over for a few weeks, Scheana Marie and the actor have stayed in touch and even attended the show’s sixth season premiere party together. As for their future, Robert Parks-Valletta recently told his fans and followers on Instagram that he’s excited to see what is in store.

While Scheana Marie has been participating in numerous interviews, insisting that she and Parks-Valletta will ultimately end up back together, the actor seems to be a bit less sure and told his own fans and followers days ago that he has “no idea” what the future holds.

“I have no idea what the future looks like, but I know even as friends we will always support each other,” Robert wrote on Instagram on December 5.

The actor also said that he and Scheana Marie have been friends for 12 years and enjoyed a number of different relationship stages with one another, including the dating stage and the partying stage. He also said that he and Scheana continue to make each other smile.

Scheana Marie has been highly criticized for her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta in the days since their relationship was first seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Because fans last saw the reality star and waitress on the show with her husband, Mike Shay, many viewers have felt that she moved on from her two-year marriage too quickly.

Some of Scheana Marie’s co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kristen Doute, have also questioned how genuine the relationship truly is. However, according to Scheana Marie, she was quite happy with her former boyfriend during filming and even said she was happier than she’s ever been. She also added that Robert Parks-Valletta was “bigger” and better than her ex-husband.

