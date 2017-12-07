Fans Go Crazy Over Beth Chapman’s New Throwback Photo As She Continues To Push For New Show On A&E

Beth Chapman seems to be enjoying life following the positive news regarding her battle with throat cancer.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Beth Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, appeared on an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, where they announced to fans that Beth was finally cancer free. The great news has appeared to make Beth very happy as she has been actively updating both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Just today, the 50-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself and her husband, and fans of the reality stars went absolutely crazy. In the photo, Dog and Beth are all smiles for the camera as they pose arm and arm with each other. The famous duo are sporting matching blue colored shirts with Dog’s buttons opened to show a little bit of his chest. On the other hand, Beth is wearing a sleeveless shirt, and her giant, sparkly diamond ring is on display for all to see.

Within an hour of the photo being posted, Beth’s army of followers clearly approved of the picture, giving it over 5,000 likes and 170 comments. Chapman adorably captioned the photo to pay tribute to the love that she shares with Duane.

“Tbt what a handsome hubby I have!”

A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:10am PST

Many of Beth’s fans who commented on the picture couldn’t help but chime in on the famous couple’s strong relationship. Through battling criminals to battling cancer, the couple has been through it all.

“Such a beautiful couple. You both compliment each other. Happy Holidays.”

“Beautiful couple. Such love between you,” another fan said.

And when Beth is not busy posting photos for fans on her popular Instagram page, she can be seen interacting with fans on Twitter. As the Inquisitr reported last week, fans had been asking A&E to bring Beth and Duane Chapman back to the network following the rave reviews from their special. The reality star took time to retweet messages from fans who asked for the show to come back.

A week later, Beth is still hoping that A&E will bring her show back to the air as she continues to retweet messages from fans who want to see the show again.

“After the epic airing of Dog and Beth: Fight for Their Lives on @AETV with @TFactoryMedia @MrsDogC @DogBountyHunter what should follow this? Cast your vote here! #DogandBeth,” one fan tweeted with all three answers to the question being “a new show.”

As the Inquisitr reported last week, it remains to be determined whether or not the network will bring back another special on Dog and Beth Chapman or if they perhaps may bring back the Dog the Bounty Hunter series, which ended on A&E in 2012.

Judging from both fans and Beth herself, it seems like it could be a good move for the network.