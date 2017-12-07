Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Thinks Javi Marroquin Is Getting Played By Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin may be on Cloud 9 with his new love, Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2, but his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, isn’t necessarily buying it.

Kailyn Lowry has been in a couple of online feuds with Javi’s latest girlfriend, Briana, with both women claiming they “won.” Briana stated that she won under a photo of herself and Javi kissing, but Kail countered the notion, saying that because Javi is away more often with her, she gets to see her son more often.

However, it seems an insider who knows Kailyn Lowry well says that she isn’t believing the romance is real. The friend says that Kail believes Briana is more interested in hurting Kailyn than her relationship with Javi.

“Kailyn feels sorry for Javi right now, she thinks he’s getting played. She does not think this so-called love is sincere on either of their parts, but especially Briana. Kailyn has every reason to believe that Briana is more interested in upsetting her than anything else,” the friend told Hollywood Life.

The tipster went on to say that the relationship is really just a revenge hook-up and isn’t actually love.

Javi Marroquin, however, has a history of jumping into relationships head first. The reality TV star has had at least three girlfriends since his and Kailyn’s 2016 divorce, all of whom he has proclaimed feel “different” or that he’s “in love with.”

In fact, one of the major reasons Javi and Kail broke up was because of his constant need for love and affection and Kail’s need for independence.

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is focusing on her own career, as she has recently launched a podcast with a friend. The pair is taping the show in Atlanta, which has had some criticizing the star for not spending enough time at home with her boys.

Kailyn is allegedly in a relationship with a female friend named Dominique “Dom” Potter. However, she recently went on the record saying that while they started off solid, their relationship is in a bit of limbo and she doesn’t know what to classify it as.

However, she is still spending time with her wide circle of friends, as documented on her social media.