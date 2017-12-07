Kailyn Lowry Looks Different And People Can’t Get Enough Of Her

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell, a few months ago, and new mothers tend to have a natural glow. Perhaps it’s because she’s beaming with joy, or maybe it’s her natural joy shining through. Whatever it is, Kailyn seems to have it going on and her fans are taking notice. For a while, Lowry seemed to be getting plenty of negative comments about her looks, her life decisions, and her decision to file for divorce from Javi Marroquin. But now that Kailyn has proven she can be a single mother of three boys, fans are changing their attitudes.

According to her social media posts, Kailyn Lowry’s fans are reacting with some interesting responses. She has been promoting her brand new podcast, and it sounds like people love seeing her in action. Her fans have been commenting on how beautiful her hair looks, and people have noticed how she’s great at picking her makeup. Kailyn has revealed that she has a makeup artist to help her get ready when she needs to look great, but her fans think she looks great when she’s recording her podcast as well. This is a refreshing new tone that Lowry is getting, as she was once receiving an overwhelming amount of negative comments on social media.

Crafts with the kids was actually a fail tonight ???? hair x @hairbytk ???? make up x @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

On Twitter, people have been commenting on Kailyn Lowry’s makeup and how great she looks. Maybe she’s just beaming because she has everything she’s ever wanted. Lowry filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin because she wanted out of her toxic marriage. After the divorce was finalized, Kailyn got pregnant with her third child, a baby she wanted after speaking with her doctors about the possibility of having another baby in the future. On Teen Mom 2, Lowry has discussed the possibility of going back to school to get her master’s degree, but she could also be pursuing a career. She hasn’t told fans yet what she has decided, but it sounds like her podcast is an interesting place to start.

Kailyn Lowry may be back for another season of Teen Mom 2. It is possible that her podcast will be featured on the show as well.