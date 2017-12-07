Vicki Guvnalson And Tamra Judge Both Reportedly Leaving ‘RHOC’ Ahead Of Season 13

Could Vicki Gunvalson, the self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.,” be leaving Bravo behind?

Rumors of casting changes are swirling around the Real Housewives of Orange County. Producers have reportedly fired Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin, and now there are two more stars who may not be coming back for season 13. Is it possible that both Tamra Judge and Gunvalson have decided to leave the reality show that made them famous?

Gunvalson Does Not Want To Deal With Any New Castmembers

According to a Page Six insider, Gunvalson warned her castmates at the most recent reunion that she would not be coming back if there is a new cast, and it made things extremely emotional. The source adds that producers have been quietly casting new women for next season.

Gunvalson is the only cast member who has been on the show since the first episode of the first season, and she is known as the OG of the OC. All About the Real Housewives reported over a month ago that producers were considering demoting Gunvalson to a “friend” for next season, but it now appears she might not be on the show at all.

Tamra Judge May Be Leaving To Fix Her Fractured Relationship With Her Daughter

As for Judge, she has been thinking about leaving the show, too. At the reunion, the CUT fitness owner revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her daughter Sidney Barney since she posted pictures of her daughter’s graduation on social media after she asked her not to.

Judge wants to reconcile with her daughter, who has no interest in being on the show or making her life public, and leaving Real Housewives may be the best way to go about mending her relationship with Barney.

Vicki Gunvalson Will Leave With Her Friendships Intact

During the season twelve reunion special, Gunvalson finally ended her feuds with Judge and Shannon Beador. She apologized to Judge for starting the rumor that her husband Eddie was gay, and to Beador for saying that her husband “beat the s**t” out of her.

Judge responded by promising Gunvalson not to bring up the Brooks Ayers cancer scam anymore.

Gretchen Rossi Wants Back On The RHOC In A Bad Way

In addition to all the rumors about women leaving the show, there are also reports surfacing that Gretchen Rossi will be coming back, and that could be another reason Judge may want to exit.

Per The Hollywood Gossip, back in August, Barney slammed Judge for being a bad mom, accusing her of neglect and emotional abuse. She said that after repeated requests not to be mentioned on the show, Judge continued to use her as a storyline and she misrepresented their relationship to get sympathy from fans.

Rossi immediately responded to Barney’s post by writing that she was brave and speaking the truth, and her words helped many people who her mother had wronged.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have not publicly commented on the rumors they will not return for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Orange County.