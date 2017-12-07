‘Teen Mom OG’ Posts Clip Of Ryan Edwards Post-Rehab, Fans Say He Still Acts High

Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout’s ex, “graduated” from a stint in rehab over the summer. The Teen Mom OG dad spent 21 days in the facility, where he says he kicked his $10,000 a week drug habit early by going to meetings while he was still detoxing.

However, fans of the show aren’t entirely convinced that he was all recovered by the end of the 21 days, especially since he stated rather plainly on this week’s episode that he didn’t really have an aftercare plan to help him stay off drugs.

MTV showed how serious Ryan Edwards’ addiction was when he was shown driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer and nodding off. She asked him if he was taking pills and he said no, but it was pretty clear he wasn’t all there.

But now that Ryan Edwards is out of rehab, he’s supposed to be all better and totally clean, though a new clip MTV has posted to their Facebook page has cast doubt over this. The clip shows him and his wife, Mackenzie, driving around town as they discuss purchasing a new property. While this time Mackenzie is behind the wheel, Ryan still looks like he’s about to nod off once again.

Several fans who saw the clip stated that they think he is still high in this episode and that his quickie stay in rehab didn’t do much to “cure” him of his ills.

The deleted scene doesn’t show Ryan in the best light, especially after he and his family spent most of Monday’s episode bashing Maci for the way she is raising Bentley. The family was apparently upset that she makes him do chores, something that Ryan said he can’t imagine what he would do if he were forced to do them at his age.

Mackenzie Standifer, his wife, recently stated that the pair are ready to have a baby whenever God gives one to them, though many criticized her for even thinking this way so soon after Ryan coming out of rehab, and without an aftercare plan to boot.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the rest of the drama plays out on Teen Mom OG.