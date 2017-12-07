‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Allegedly Ditched By Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner may be expecting a baby at some point this year, but according to close friends, the pregnancy is “driving her manic.”

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has still not confirmed whether or not she is expecting Travis Scott’s baby, but it seems more and more likely as time goes by without her acknowledging the rumors. The Kardashian-Jenner family is usually pretty good about shutting down rumors that aren’t true, so if she weren’t pregnant, the family would have already made a statement.

But according to insiders, Kylie Jenner is starting to think that having her boyfriend’s baby was a huge mistake. Kylie reportedly got pregnant after only a few weeks of dating. She began seeing Travis Scott, the alleged father of the baby, not long after she broke up with her boyfriend of several years, Tyga.

Additionally, it seems that Travis Scott isn’t particularly happy about the situation either. He really liked that Kylie Jenner was with him on most of his tours, but now he’s left her to fend for herself as she continues to prepare for the baby.

Insiders claim that Kylie Jenner begged him to stay in Los Angeles to help her get ready for their new arrival, but he left for his tour anyway and even scheduled more shows. Sources even claim that Travis Scott doesn’t really care about her pregnancy, either.

Love my @DanielWellington watch and cuff, perfect gifts for Xmas!????????????#ad Use code KYLIE for an additional 15% off all holiday bundles on Danielwellington.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Kylie Jenner has told fans that she will not be making any public appearances for the next six months and is allegedly ashamed of the fact that she’s gained 20lbs or so during her pregnancy. It has been rumored that Kim Kardashian is worried for her little sister, as she’s afraid she will turn into a hermit like their brother, Rob.

Some speculate that Kylie Jenner will reveal her baby bump on the annual Kardashian family Christmas card, which inevitably goes viral every year.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also rumored to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Like Kylie, Khloe has not confirmed or denied her baby news but has left fans very confused by her photos of her flat tummy.