Adam Lind Accused Of Using Drugs In His Home, Chelsea Houska Reacts

Adam Lind was recently arrested and as his legal troubles continue, his alleged drug use remains a hot topic with Teen Mom 2 fans.

According to a new report, Adam Lind has been accused of using drugs at his South Dakota home, where he has been known to spend time with his two children, including eight-year-old Aubree, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska, and four-year-old Paislee, who he shares with former girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

“If I had my choice, I don’t want her in the house because he’s doing drugs,” Chelsea Houska said during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

On December 6, Radar Online shared images of Adam Lind’s home, reveling that the former reality star purchased the four-bedroom, two-bathroom rancher in January 2016 for $112,000. The home boasts a two-car garage and fenced-in yard.

“Hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision so that [Aubree] didn’t see much,” Chelsea Houska added weeks ago.

Chelsea Houska’s daughter, Aubree, is not able to see her father without supervision and Adam Lind is also restricted from driving with Aubree in his car. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Lind has been accused of a number of driving infractions in recent years, including not one, but three DUIs.

After Chelsea Houska’s relationship with Adam Lind came to an end years ago, she moved on with her now-husband Cole DeBoer and he moved on with his now-ex-fiancee Stasia Huber. However, while Houska and DeBoer are going strong and welcomed a baby boy together earlier this year, Lind and Huber parted ways earlier this year after a few years of dating and have been at odds ever since.

Last month, Adam Lind was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Stasia Huber, which has since resulted in the reality star’s ex-fiancee being granted with a restraining order against him.

In addition to his relationship troubles, Adam Lind has also been facing custody issues with Taylor Halbur after he was forced to take a drug test during their custody battle and reportedly tested positive for meth.

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including husband Cole DeBoer, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.