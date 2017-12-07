Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao Set To Fight In April, Opponent To Be Revealed In January

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has yet to fight again in the boxing ring since his controversial defeat to Jeff Horn. After losing the WBO welterweight belt, Pacquiao was originally scheduled to have a rematch with Horn, but the fight has been canceled because of the former’s busy political schedule.

Luckily, Manny Pacquiao already has a date on his mind regarding his comeback fight. In an interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN, “Pacman” said that he could possibly fight again in the first half of 2018, specifically in April. He added that his camp is currently working on his next match, and his opponent will be announced in January.

As of now, three fighters emerged as Pacquiao’s potential opponent next year. These include WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Of all the three, fighting Horn makes the most sense for Pacquiao.

The result of their bout last July was filled with controversy. Most boxing experts and analysts believe Manny Pacquiao won the bout. Horn expressed his willingness to give Pacquiao a rematch, but “Pacman” said he doesn’t want their second fight to take place in Australia. Pacquiao was also forced to postpone the rematch to fulfill his duty as a senator.

While waiting for Pacquiao’s availability, Jeff Horn is set to make his first title defense against Gary Corcoran on December 13 in Brisbane, Australia. If Horn wins, there is a possibility that his camp will start negotiating the rematch with the Filipino boxing legend.

Will Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch happen in 2018? Chris Hyde / Getty Images

The potential superfight between Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor started to circulate after Pacquiao’s controversial Instagram post. On Thanksgiving day, “Pacman” greeted “The Notorious” followed by the hashtags #realboxingmatch #2018. Unfortunately, Pacquiao told ABS-CBN that there is still no response from McGregor’s camp.

Meanwhile, according to MMA Mania, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has returned to the gym, looking sharp and fast as always. There is speculation that the undefeated boxing champ is talking about one more fight. Manny Pacquiao will surely love the idea of having a rematch against Mayweather. However, as of now, it remains questionable if “Money” is interested in fighting Pacquiao for the second time.