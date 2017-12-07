After a year-long feud, JAY-Z and Kanye West are reportedly ready to make peace. According to a source, the “4:44” singer is making a huge effort to end his beef with Kanye.

An insider exclusively told Hollywood Life that Kanye West and JAY-Z are taking “baby steps” in rebuilding their friendship, and Kim Kardashian couldn’t be happier and more relieved. This reunion is also giving the reality star hope that she would become closer to Beyonce, and she’s looking forward to all four of them spending more time together in 2018.

The two hip-hop superstars have had a rocky relationship over the years, but the last straw for the JAY-Z was Kanye’s onstage rant during his St. Pablo tour in November of 2016, wherein the latter spoke negatively about Beyonce. At that time, Kanye accused Beyonce of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards if she didn’t win the Video of the Year Award.

Later, the “Famous” singer separated from JAY-Z’s music streaming company Tidal and alleged that it owed him around $3 million. Kanye claimed that The Life of Pablo helped raised profits for the company by bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers after his album exclusively debuted on the streaming service.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

JAY-Z opened up about the incident nearly a year later. On Rap Radar’s podcast (via E! News), he revealed that he was hurt because his wife and kid got dragged into the drama. He explained that he considered Kanye his little brother and that although they’ve gotten past bigger issues before, Kanye’s rant became a huge problem because it involved JAY-Z’s family.

“And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many,” JAY-Z added.

It’s been over a year since Kanye West lashed out on stage against the Carters, and it appears that both camps are ready to let bygones be bygones. Interestingly, while people assumed Kim and Beyonce would completely ignore each other at Serena Williams’ wedding, they were actually quite friendly with each other. A witness at the event said that Beyonce and Kim hung out at the VIP bar, enjoying a glass of champagne.