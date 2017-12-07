Latest ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Update Revamps Inventory And Audio, New 50 vs 50 Event Inbound

Epic Games continues to churn out meaningful updates for Fortnite: Battle Royale on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The 1.10 patch was released early Thursday morning to revamp the multiplayer shooter’s inventory user-interface along with how players hear opponents and traps. Additionally, it looks like new game mode and limited time event will be announced during the Game Awards tonight that turns the 100-player free for all into two teams.

The 1.10 patch is available as an update for Fortnite: Battle Royale across all platforms. It is just over a 2 GB download on the PS4 and PC while the Xbox One version is 9 GB.

It is worth noting upfront that console players have reported issues with control sensitivity following this update. This is possibly due to an updated aim assist system that reduces the aim assist on controllers. This is meant to make it easier to lead targets when using a Sniper Rifle but Epic Games did announce it is investigating.

Inventory UI Overhaul

Thursday’s Fortnite: Battle Royale update contains the usual assortment of bug fixes and performance improvements. However, the most immediately noticeable change is a revamp of the inventory user interface.

The updated UI now organizes equipment, ammo, and resources on the right side of the screen. Meanwhile highlighting an item will give you information on that item. If it is a weapon, you will see its full stats.

Epic Games

The old Fortnite: Battle Royale inventory was not exactly intuitive for console or PC players. Hopefully, this revamp finds a happy medium.

Audio Changes

Sounds are vitally important in battle royale games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Being able to hear opponents nearby can literally be the deciding factor in your survival. To this end, Epic Games has reduced the footstep sound of teammates so they will be quieter than enemies.

Another important change is the addition of different footstep sounds for characters running across wood, stone, metal, and grass have been added to help players better distinguish where an enemy might be located. It is also easier to hear footsteps through walls as well as hear an opponent gliding in after launching themselves from a Launch Pad.

50v50 Incoming?

Epic Games teased a “new time-limited game mode for Fortnite: Battle Royale” as part of its announcement that the 1.10 update was live. This is supposed to be announced during The Game Awards show to be broadcast tonight.

This announcement was potentially spoiled after one fan dug into the patch files and shared his results on Reddit. What he found is something called the “Athena Event” and a reference to a 50v50 playlist.

Full details can be expected to be revealed tonight during The Game Awards show. However, it sounds like it could be a fairly hectic multiplayer fight, potentially with some unique rewards. Let’s just hope team killing is turned off.