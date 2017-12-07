‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Hires A Hot Nanny, Lily Gets Jealous — Wants Her Husband Back?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will inch closer toward a reunion during the week of December 11. Baby Sam’s doctor tells Cane that his son is almost ready to go home. Cane wasn’t expecting his son to come home so soon so he will be in a crunch to find childcare for his sweet baby.

When Juliet (Laur Allen) had Sam early and passed away, Lily decided to put the divorce on hold and focus on Sam’s health. According to Soap Central, Cane decides to hire a full-time nanny. When Lily sees the woman, she cannot help but feel incredibly jealous of her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily will have mixed feelings when she sees Cane with the new nanny, gushing over his new baby. She can’t help but feel jealous of the new nanny, and she decides that she may not want to go through with the divorce.

In Cane’s defense, as a single father, he will need to hire someone to help him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane interviews a couple of qualified women. One attractive woman who is kind and beautiful will apply, and Cane will quickly hire her.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that when Lily sees the nanny, she is taken back by her beauty. Lily can’t fight off her feelings of jealousy about Sam’s new nanny, and she concludes that she may want Cane back.

Lily doesn’t want another woman looking after Sam and possibly falling in love with Cane. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will suddenly realize that she wants a spot in Cane and Sam’s life and makes a bold move to show Cane that he doesn’t need to hire a nanny.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily tells Cane to come over to her place so they can have a chat. She will open up about the difficulties they have faced and admit that she feels confused about her feelings for him. Even though their marriage cannot be fixed immediately, Lily will suggest that she is ready to make the first step.

Lily admits that she still has some trust issues to work through, but she is ready to bond with him and his baby. Young and the Restless spoilers state that this is a dream come true for Cane, and he will question Lily if she is sure she wants to give their marriage another try. With a baby in tow, he has to be sure she is really committed to him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.