‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Becomes The New Theo, Stuck In Love Triangle With Claire & Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that yet another love triangle could be taking shape in Salem. It seems that the town’s teen scene will be rocked when Ciara Brady returns home and vows revenge on her niece, Claire Brady. Ciara will promise to ruin Claire’s life, and she may even decide to steal the affection of Tripp Dalton in the process.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Claire Brady is currently still the girlfriend of Theo Carver. However, Theo is in the hospital in a coma after shockingly being shot by JJ Deveraux. Theo’s future is hanging in the balance, and Claire has been by his side. However, Ciara’s return to Salem has rocked the entire situation, as Ciara is now blaming Claire for Theo’s situation and promising to get revenge on Claire for her involvement in everything.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Ciara and Theo were best friends whose friendship eventually turned into a romance. The pair dated briefly, but personal issues, such as her father’s death and her step-brother, Chase Jennings, raping her, led Ciara down a bit of a dark path. The couple called it quits, and Theo later moved on to Claire. Seeing Claire and Theo together was hard for Ciara, and she finally admitted that she was still in love with him. Later, Ciara decided to leave Salem and head to Asia with her brother Shawn and sister-in-law Belle.

During that time, Tripp Dalton entered the picture and eventually became one of Claire and Theo’s roommates. Tripp, the half-brother of Joey Johnson, grew very close with Claire and now has very strong romantic feelings for her. Although he’s been by Claire’s side throughout the entire ordeal with Theo, it is no secret that Tripp loves Claire, but Ciara could have something to do with that.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Theo Carver will soon be leaving Salem himself, and that will leave Tripp stuck in the middle of Claire and Ciara’s war. A love triangle will no doubt ensue after Theo’s departure, but which of the strong, independent, young woman will Tripp choose? Will he still want Claire, or is Ciara more his type? In addition, will Ciara really fall for Tripp, or will she try to get in his good graces as part of her revenge plot against Claire?

Tune into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to see how it all plays out.