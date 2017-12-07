Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Dating: Couple At War After Gavin Rossdale Blasted Miranda Lambert’s Ex-husband?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s tandem on The Voice Season 11 won the hearts of many. As a matter of fact, fans were not even shocked that their status as co-judges in the popular American television series would blossom into a beautiful romance. However, recent reports suggest that the couple is currently not on good terms after Gavin Rossdale called out Miranda Lambert’s estranged husband.

Radar Online reports that Gavin Rossdale was furious after he learned that Blake Shelton allowed his two sons to fire hot lead on his farm. An unnamed source told the publication that the 41-year-old country singer went to his ranch along with Gwen Stefani and her three children – Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three. The insider added that Gavin told Gwen he would never forgive her if something bad had happened to the kids.

“Gavin went berserk when he found out Blake let his kids use firearms on his ranch! He lost it with Gwen, telling her that if something had happened to the boys he would never forgive her.”

The same tipster claimed that Gwen Stefani agreed to her former husband’s sentiments. The Fullerton-born songstress was, reportedly, not happy with the incident too. She, allegedly, told Blake Shelton to respect Gavin Rossdale’s concerns since he is the father of her children.

“Gwen completely understands where Gavin is coming from. She wasn’t happy with Blake either.”

Because of this, avid followers of the couple cannot help but speculate that the pair is currently at war. Rumors have it that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were not even together during this year’s Thanksgiving. The source also claimed that Gavin Rossdale is also feeling insecure with Blake since his three sons, reportedly, love to spend time with The Voice coach.

However, amid these feud rumors, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton displayed a major PDA during their most recent performance as a couple on The Voice. Today shared that the pair treated their fans with a fun performance of their hit song called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” on Monday. They were even spotted holding hands as they walked onto the center stage and waved to the cheering crowd.

The couple has yet to comment on the feud rumors. Hence, avid followers of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert’s former partners should take these hearsays lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!