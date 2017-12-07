Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss, Prepares To Begin Dating

Shannon Beador and David Beador called it quits several weeks ago and now, after the Real Housewives of Orange County star officially filed for divorce, a report claims she’s losing weight and ready to date.

Following a 40-pound weight gain at the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, Shannon Beador has been doing her best to get fit and eat healthy and as she does, an insider claims the mother of three is hoping to get back into the dating game in Southern California.

“It is almost like night and day for Shannon right now,” a source told Radar Online on December 7. “No one can believe how well she’s handling this divorce.”

According to the report, Shannon Beador is reportedly requesting child support and spousal support from husband David, with whom she shares three children, including 16-year-old daughter Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

The insider also said that while Shannon Beador’s three kids and her career on The Real Housewives of Orange County are her main focuses at the moment, she’s ready to come back to the show for Season 13 looking hotter than ever. As for a potential new relationship, Shannon Beador isn’t in one at the moment but when it comes to the future, the report claimed the longtime reality star has been telling friends that she only has a few pounds left before she’s ready to date.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Shannon Beador joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its ninth season following the exits of Alexis Bellino, Gretchen Rossi, and Lydia McLaughlin. One year later, she and her husband exposed their marital issues and revealed he had engaged in a months-long affair with another woman.

Shannon Beador and David Beador appeared to get back on track during the 11th season of the show and even renewed their wedding vows in front of their co-stars, including Tamra Judge. Then, after filming concluded on Season 12, they confirmed their marriage had come to an end after 17 years.

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime early next year. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been announced.