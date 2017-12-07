‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny & Paul Officially Split: How Long Will The Love Triangle Last?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis and Paul Narita are going to end their relationship. The fan-favorite couple has been struggling as of late due to the fact that Sonny’s husband, Will Horton, was found to be alive and living in Memphis. Sonny had to make a heartbreaking choice, and now Paul will be left out in the cold, or will he?

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sonny will officially break things off with Paul this week. Sonny can’t deny the love that he feels for Will, even though Will doesn’t remember anything about his former life or his marriage to Sonny. DOOL fans have been watching as Will tries to put the pieces of his life together, but just can’t wrap his mind around the people he used to know, or the places he used to frequent, including his husband Sonny and daughter Arianna.

Meanwhile, Belle let it slip that Will once had an affair while married to Sonny, and that he had slept with Paul Narita. Will’s curiosity about his past actions led him to Paul’s hotel room, where he shocking planted a kiss on Sonny’s former fiance. Of course, Sonny will show up to break things off with Paul for good, and he may not like what he finds when he arrives at Paul’s hotel.

Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors are swirling that although Sonny believed it was his decision to choose between Paul and Will, it may not be in his hands at all. If Will and Paul have a bond they may start a relationship of their very own, and it would be Sonny who would be left heartbroken as the two men that he loves begin a life together.

In the latest #DAYS, a conflicted Paul makes a surprising decision about Will.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/lOYRsctCZo — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 7, 2017

While many Days of our Lives viewers want to see Sonny and Will get back together, they also feel for Paul. It seems that the NBC soap opera could be setting up a love triangle that could last for months, years, or even decades. DOOL fans know that some love triangles never really die and that they have a way of returning every now and again. Love triangles like John, Marlena, and Roman, Hope, Bo, and Billie, and others have had viewers tuning in for years, and Sonny, Will, and Paul could be the next great love triangle in Salem.