Angelina Jolie Reportedly Cozying Up To ‘Girl Crush’ Loung Ung, Despite Rumors Of Reconciling With Brad Pitt

The past year has not been an easy one for Angelina Jolie after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but the Maleficent star is lucky to have a good friend in her life to lean on during the tough times: First They Killed My Father author Loung Ung. Is her girl crush helping Jolie get over Pitt and move on?

Jolie And Ung Go Way Back

Their friendship goes back sixteen years when Jolie first visited Cambodia. According to Radar Online, the actress bought Ung’s book from a street vendor and found herself immediately inspired after reading it.

“I didn’t realize how much my education was lacking and how much I needed to learn. This book was an education for me…I wanted to find Loung,” revealed Jolie.

She did find the Cambodian writer and activist and a friendship quickly blossomed. Ung, 47, says the two “clicked right away,” and Jolie is “really authentic.” Over the years their friendship has grown to the point that Jolie considers Ung family and someone she loves and can rely on, according to a Radar source. Jolie’s children even call her Auntie Loung.

The insider adds that the two are practically joined at the hip, and Jolie feels like Ung gets her in a way no man ever could. Since her split from Pitt, Jolie’s weight has plummeted, and she has had a difficult time adjusting to single life. But, having Ung around has sidetracked the mom of six from the fact that she doesn’t enjoy being single, and has also helped her give up on the idea of getting back together with Pitt.

Could Ung’s Relationship With Angelina Jolie Hurt Her Marriage?

Ung is married to her college sweetheart, Mike Priemer, and they make their home in Cleveland. But lately, Ung has been a frequent guest at Jolie’s new home in Los Feliz, California.

Jolie eventually turned Ung’s book into a film of the same name, which she wrote, produced, and directed, and it premiered this past September.

Jolie And Brad Pitt Plan On Spending Christmas As A Family

Per Hollywood Life, Pitt and his production company Plan B will “step out and support” Jolie’s latest project, which could be a way of repaying his ex for allowing him to play Santa this Christmas.

The two will reportedly spend the holiday together with their children, despite being in the middle of a bitter divorce.

There Was ‘Heaviness’ The Last Time They Worked Together

Jolie recently talked about the last time she worked with Pitt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Awards Chatter. She revealed that she made the 2015 film By the Sea as an attempt to communicate with her husband.

Angelina Jolie smiles as she describes brushing her teeth with her kids this morning, telling them why she wanted to be at #THRWomen. The 'First They Killed My Father' director relayed an important message: "There is so much that we have to change… but we have a level of freedom that is unimaginable for women around the world.” @gettyentertainment A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:21am PST

She said they had met while working together on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and she thought that doing another project together would be good for them. The Oscar winner says that the film did help with some communication and they did learn some things. But, there was a “heaviness” on the set, and it wasn’t because of the seriousness of the movie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split just one year later.