New Poll Ranks Melania Trump’s Popularity And She Matches Michelle Obama’s Number In One Area

A new poll is ranking Melania Trump’s first year as first lady and draws comparisons to Michelle Obama’s numbers during the final year of her husband’s presidency. A CNN poll recently found that 48 percent of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of President Donald Trump’s wife, a four-point jump from September’s poll.

AOL News reports that Melania Trump’s popularity is rising. Citing a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday, 53 percent of those polled have a favorable view of her. The poll also indicates a rise in her popularity with an eight percent increase since the 2016 election. At that time only 36 percent expressed a favorable opinion of the first lady, with 11 percent undecided.

In elaborating who ranked Melania Trump’s popularity, 81 percent having a favorable view of the first lady were Republican participants. 57 percent of Democrats listed having an unfavorable view of her. Half of the Independents surveyed expressed a favorable view of Mrs. Trump while 44 percent felt the opposite.

According to the report, Melania Trump’s popularity matches Michelle Obama’s number during her final year as first lady. It notes that neither first lady came close to Laura Bush’s popularity of 75 percent near the end of George W. Bush’s presidency.

When it came to how people felt about Melania Trump being a good role model, the poll showed voters equally divided with 40 percent indicating yes and 40 percent indicating no; 20 percent were listed as undecided.

The role model portion is where Michelle Obama ranked higher with 56 percent in the poll answering yes in 2016.

Another section in the poll where Obama ranked higher than Trump was how participants felt about the first lady having a say in policy decisions. A mere 21 percent of voters think Trump has a say in policy decisions while 56 percent felt the same about Obama in 2016.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on Inauguration Day. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Americans are seeing more of the first lady since she’s embraced the role more in recent months. It’s as if she’s finding her niche and advocating for the things she feels are important, such as helping hurricane victims, fighting the opioid crisis, and showing her love for children and their well-being.

Melania Trump is often compared to Michelle Obama in how she handles her role as first lady. Given the fact both are so different from one another, it stands to reason their numbers won’t always match up on certain questions in popularity polls.