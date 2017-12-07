‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy And Liam Get Exciting News, She’s Pregnant — But Who’s The Daddy?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy’s (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor will deliver shocking news during the week of December 11. Steffy has been so worried about whether she should tell Liam (Scott Clifton) about her secret, she didn’t consider she could become pregnant from the tryst. Liam, Steffy, and most of all, Bill (Don Diamont) will have a shock next week on Bold and the Beautiful.

It’s been about a month since Bill and Steffy had sex in the Forrester guest house. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy had just found out that Liam and Sally (Courtney Hope) locked lips. She thought her marriage was over and she felt completely blindsided by the kiss. However, everything changed when in a moment of weakness, she had sex with Bill.

According to Soap Central, Steffy’s doctor gives her a scoop that will change her life. After a long time of trying to conceive a baby, she is finally pregnant. While it should be a happy time for her, she worries what this could mean. Is it possible that the baby is Bill’s child? If so, how will Liam react to the news?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be excited as he prepares to be a father for the first time. In his mind, this is happy news, and he cannot understand why Steffy isn’t more excited.

Looks like Steffy can’t forget the past. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XyTE8HWkqn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steff’s worried that her child’s father isn’t her husband. She tries to put everything behind her and put on a happy face, but that will only last so long. After a little while, Liam will see through her act, and he will wonder what’s going on with her.

The rumors making rounds on social media claims that Steffy will feel guilty for lying to Liam and eventually comes clean about having sex with Bill. Bold and the Beautiful buzz states that Liam will end his marriage. Liam will find out he is the child’s dad after he’s moved on with someone else, most likely Sally Spectra.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Dec. 4-8. Steffy is determined to save her marriage. https://t.co/1G5AxlFlYv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/uApo9t9reI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2017

The confession that Steffy slept with Bill probably won’t happen until February sweeps, at the earliest. Until then, Liam will continue to try to make Steffy feel better and aim to prove that he loves her not Sally.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.