Who Is Tom Markle? Meghan Markle’s Father And Prince Harry’s Future Father-In-Law Is A Recluse In Mexico

American actress Meghan Markle has become globally famous after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry and people all over the world want to know everything they can about the future princess. The news of the royal wedding has also thrust Markle’s family into the spotlight, and her dad Thomas Markle isn’t shy about letting people know who his daughter is.

“Have you heard of Meghan Markle? I’m her dad,” is what Harry’s future father-in-law has told residents in Rosarito, Mexico – the town where he has lived since he retired from his career as a television lighting director.

Tom Markle Has Ties To Hollywood

According to The Sun, Markle worked on shows including Married with Children and General Hospital during his Hollywood career. He even won an Emmy in 2011 for Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction for his work on the long-running daytime soap opera.

Markle married Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in 1979, but they later divorced in 1988 when the actress was six-years-old.

Inside His Reclusive Life Now

The 73-year-old is now enjoying his retirement by living a secluded life in the small Mexican town just ten miles south of the US border. He lives in a small yellow house which is perched on a 120-foot cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Meghan's father, Tom, 73, lives a modest life in Mexico and is yet to meet Harry ???? https://t.co/jJlXvZiLzl — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) December 3, 2017

His lifestyle is very different from the one his daughter is marrying into, but he enjoys relaxing and spending time at home. Rosarito is a town of about 65,000 residents, with about 15,000 of those being American expats who enjoy the year-round sunshine and the city’s low cost of living.

Will He Attend Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s May Wedding?

When The Daily Mail asked him about his daughter’s upcoming wedding, he declined to comment, saying that he can’t talk out of respect for his family. However, he has confirmed that he will be attending the ceremony next year to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Meghan has described herself as a “daddy’s girl,” and her social media updates show that she has a lot of love for her dad. For Father’s Day in 2016, she posted a throwback photo of herself as a baby laying on her dad’s chest, with a caption where she wrote his hugs are the best in the world. She also thanked him for her work ethic and her love of Busby Berkeley films and club sandwiches.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

However, their relationship has had its ups and downs. In a video shot by her best friend, Ninaki Priddy, back when she was 18, the pair is driving around Los Angeles talking about an audition. When the two friends get close to her dad’s house, Meghan says she isn’t going to go there because “we aren’t on the best of terms.”

Per The Metro, Meghan Markle also has a half-brother and half-sister from Tom Markle’s marriage to Rosalyn Markle, but she is not close with either of her siblings. Chances are they won’t receive an invite to the royal wedding due to things they have said about their famous half-sister in the past.