‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Catches Abby And Scott Kissing, Can She Keep A Dangerous Secret?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) catches Abby and Scott kissing. The young girl might be unable to keep the dangerous information secret for too long, and Abby and Scott could soon realize to their shock that everyone knows their dangerous secret, Y&R spoilers via Daytime Royalty hint.

The constant bickering between Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) is a sign of an underlying sexual tension between them. Abby feels attracted to Scott, and although Scott also wants Abby, he believes that he should commit himself to his relationship with Sharon (Sharon Case), and avoid being caught cheating on her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott and Abby, however, make a mistake that gives their secret away.

Spoilers for the week of December 11 state that Scott lashes out at Sharon over an issue that involves Nick (Joshua Morrow). Scott apparently believes that Nick’s focus on efforts to save Chancellor Park from being sold to a developer who plans to replace it with condominiums is misplaced, according to Soap Central. Scott apparently wants Nick to take more interest in the fight against the sex ring and feels frustrated that he is not getting as much support as he needs, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also supports the controversial condo project and that Newman Enterprises becomes involved in it.

Scott later tries to make up with Sharon after they clashed by sharing sensitive information he obtained from Abby (Melissa Ordway) about Newman Enterprises’ involvement in the condo project. Abby learns that Scott shared the information with Sharon and confronts him.

Abby fears that the information leak could cause even more PR headache for the company which is still struggling to recover from setbacks caused by the sex ring scandal. Abby is anxious to avoid another PR crisis for the company and fears that the leak could backfire on her. She has been at the center of the company’s recent PR issues and she wants to avoid more trouble.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Faith Spies Scott and Abby's Kiss, Catches Cheaters in the Act – Dangerous Secret Spreads https://t.co/fWkx0HNt9r — Nancy (@huner0909) December 7, 2017

Abby confronts Scott over the information he shared with Sharon and the confrontation quickly degenerates into a shouting match. Amid the heated exchange, sexual passion takes over and before they know it their lips are locked in a passionate kiss.

Scott pulls away hurriedly and makes an apology. He promises he won’t let it happen again. Young and the Restless spoilers, however, hint that the resolve to avoid similar occurrences in the future might have come too late. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) accidentally spies Abby and Scott kissing.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Faith could use the information to blackmail them. She could also end up sharing the information with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Spoilers for the week of December 11 from SheKnows Soaps state that Mariah discovers something shocking.

Regardless, it seems clear that after being caught cheating by Faith, it is only a matter of time before more people learn about Abby and Scott’s secret.