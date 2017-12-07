‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victor Wants Nicole Exposed As Deimos’ Killer, But There Is A Shocking Twist

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 11 reveal Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) wants Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) exposed. He tells Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to inform the police of her confession. However, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) comes across a big piece of evidence that points at someone else being the killer. Does this mean that Nicole’s free to return to Salem now that Brady can’t use the murder against her?

It has been speculated for months that Nicole didn’t kill Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) on Days Of Our Lives. The whole mystery was full of shocking revelations and suspense. However, Nicole’s sudden recollection from that night lacked drama and excitement. Well, it seems that viewers were correct in that assessment.

According to SoapCentral, Victor wants Brady to turn in Nicole, despite him making her a promise. Well, there are some problems with that. Just last week, Victor explained that Nicole couldn’t be exposed after Brady used the amulet to frame Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva.) Even though the amulet is out of the question, Brady still has the cell phone recording of Nicole’s confession. However, cell phones can be lost, broken, get a virus that wipes the data, or the recording could accidentally get deleted.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that even if Brady turns in the recording of Nicole’s confession, it still doesn’t prove she killed Deimos. She was affected by Halo and the memories are fuzzy. She could have been experiencing false memories from being drugged. She might also only be remembering part of what really happened.

In last week’s issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eli Grant will look closer into the murder case. He comes across a big piece of evidence that points to a surprising suspect. Keep in mind that nobody except Brady and Victor knows about Nicole’s confession. So, Eli’s discovery is a huge break in the case. However, if Nicole didn’t do it, then who did?

That is a question that will be answered in the next few weeks. The soap opera has been setting up the stage for Nicole’s return to Salem. When Brady used the amulet to frame Eve, he could no longer use it to blame Arianne Zucker’s character on Days Of Our Lives.

Eli is already suspicious of Brady because of him constantly accusing Eve of things she didn’t do. She had an airtight alibi the night Deimos was killed. Eli wants to know how the amulet magically appeared in Eve’s purse, but Brady hasn’t been able to explain that. Also, Brady accused her of kidnapping Tate. Eli was not happy to find out that Tate was safe and sound at the Kiriakis mansion. The detective smells something fishy and has a feeling that Brady is hiding something.

If Eli finds proof that someone else killed Deimos, then there is nothing stopping Nicole from returning to Salem. Brady won’t have anything to keep her away. However, with Arianne Zucker focusing on other projects, any visits will be short and brief, at least for right now.

