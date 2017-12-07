Matt Lauer Has No Plans To Stage Professional Comeback, Ousted ‘Today’ Host Wants To ‘Disappear And Play Golf’

Matt Lauer has a big plan for his unexpected time off from work—and it involves golf clubs. The disgraced former Today show co-anchor, who was fired from his high-profile post on the NBC morning show due to multiple allegations of sexual harassment, reportedly plans to lay low in the Hamptons in the aftermath of his sex scandal. In a public apology for his actions, Matt Lauer admitted that he has a lot of work to do to repair the damage he has caused to his family, and he revealed that soul-searching will now be his “full-time job.”

According to Page Six, Matt Lauer has zero plans to stage a professional comeback in the news business and instead plans to play golf in his Hamptons hometown.

“Matt has no intention in returning to public life,” the source said.

“He plans to disappear and play golf. He wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.”

Matt Lauer’s 20-year career with the Today show ended when NBC executives learned that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct for years while working at the network. Even if he wanted to go back to a career in television, an image expert told Hollywood Life it would be virtually impossible for Matt Lauer to ever appear on TV again.

“While Americans love second acts, the charges are so lurid and graphic that there is no return,” Strategic Vision PR Group’s David Johnson told Hollywood Life. “These charges went against Matt Lauer’s whole image and brand which is what makes this an even greater crisis for him. His career as he knew it is over.”

Johnson said the best thing Matt Lauer can do at this point is to remain silent until the dust settles. A future plan could include an exclusive interview in which Lauer admits to his wrongdoings and ask the public for forgiveness, but that sounds like a long time away — if Lauer is even interested.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Matt Lauer is temporarily still living with his wife, Annette Roque, and their three kids in the Hamptons, but that may not be a long-term plan either. Roque’s father, Henri, told the Daily Mail his daughter has no intention of trying to work things out with Matt.

“She is not going to stay with him and work it out,” the Dutch model’s dad said. “They are not together trying to work it out.”

Before his shocking firing, Matt Lauer and his wife reportedly lived separate lives. The Today anchor stayed overnight in Manhattan during the work week while his wife and kids lived in the family’s Hamptons home.

For now, there are no immediate plans to replace Matt Lauer at the Today show anchor desk. Lauer’s former colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will continue to helm the show as the fallout from Matt Lauer’s firing continues to play out.