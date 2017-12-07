‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason And Drew Team Up To Track Down The Twin Study Mastermind

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton) team up for a common purpose. Spoilers from Soap Central suggest that after initially rejecting the evidence that he is not Jason Morgan, Drew eventually comes to terms with reality after an attempt by Navy officials to arrest him for desertion. He teams up with Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to track down the mastermind and bring the villain to justice.

Drew (Billy Miller) had initially rejected Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) testimony and Damian Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) fingerprint evidence that he is not Jason Morgan. He had accused Sonny of teaming up with Jason to rob him of his identity and vowed that regardless of the DNA evidence he would never accept Jason as the brother.

However, the evidence from the different sources is overwhelming. Even if he had continued to disbelieve Spinelli’s fingerprint evidence, Drew would have realized that he could not continue to deny reality after the arrival of Navy lawyers in Port Charles to arrest him for desertion.

Fans will recall that in the Wednesday, December 6, episode of the daytime drama, representatives of the Navy authorities arrived in Port Charles with news that Drew would be court-martialed for desertion, according to Soap Central. Sam (Kelly Monaco), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), desperately sought means to stop the Navy lawyer from taking Drew away. They wanted Drew to remain in the custody of the PCPD. Sam, for instance, questioned whether the uniformed military men were actually with the Navy. Nathan supported her. He wondered why the Navy officers were in a hurry to take Drew away.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, December 7, from SheKnows Soaps, state that Sam also pleads with Jason to help Drew.

While Nathan and Dante tried to stall the Navy officials, Drew, who sat handcuffed in the PCPD interrogation room, protested, saying he could not be held responsible for a past he could not remember. He also claimed that he was kidnapped but admitted he had no proof of his claim. He also revealed something about his past as a Navy SEAL He noted that up to three-quarters of his service records were classified and that the Navy should be concerned about tracking down his kidnappers because he might have unknowingly divulged classified information to them.

After Sam, Nathan, and Dante had run out of tactics to stall the Navy officers, and they were about to take Drew away, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) arrived and produced an injunctive relief signed by a judge. She announced that she was Drew’s attorney. She pointed out that Navy officer’s arrest warrant was for Andrew Kane and that the legal name of the man they had was Jason Morgan. When the Navy lawyer argued that Drew’s fingerprints with the PCPD matched Andrew Kane’s fingerprints from the Navy records, Alexis and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) argued that the military officers couldn’t take Drew because he was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation by the World Security Bureau (WSB) that could lead to the arrest of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), an international criminal.

After the Navy lawyer stormed off to talk to the judge, Alexis admitted to Sam that her move was only a delay tactic. She explained that the Navy lawyer would make the judge change her mind and that he would soon be back for Drew. Alexis explained that Drew’s only hope was Andre (Anthony Montgomery).

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, December 19, from Soap Central Boards hint that Drew and Jason share a common objective. This could mean that they team up to track down the mastermind after the Navy lets him off the hook. He could be cleared of the desertion charges or he could strike a deal with the authorities to help track down Cesar Faison, WSB’s most wanted criminal. Drew could team up with Jason and Sonny to find Faison. However, it is unlikely that Faison is the mastermind. They would likely obtain new leads in the future, with or without Faison’s help, that help them track down the twin study mastermind.