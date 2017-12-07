Woman Claims She Had ‘Amazing Sex’ With Ghost From An 1820 Painting In Remote Cottage

A woman has claimed that she had “amazing sex” with a ghost of a handsome young man from an 1820 painting in a remote cottage, and she insists to this day that what she had experienced was no hallucination.

Sian Jameson, 26, left her native London and decided to move into a remote cottage in Aberystwyth so she could have a “fresh start” after a bad breakup with a former lover. In an interview with Wales Online, Jameson said the cottage’s owner had left several books and paintings behind. Despite the numerous curiosities, one painting, in particular, held her attention.

“One painting in particular caught my eye – it was above the mantelpiece in the main room and was of a handsome young man and dated 1820.”

Jameson, who had paid her rent by working as a copywriter, said the countryside became a constant source of inspiration for her.

“I didn’t want for much in the countryside, I managed okay,” she recalled.

Or at least that was the case until she woke up one morning to discover that she was not alone.

“I’d wake up thinking I was still in a relationship and was quite relieved to find myself alone. A few months after I’d moved in I woke early one morning to find a dark-haired, very good-looking young man lying next to me.”

Woman claims she had 'amazing' sex with the ghost of 19th century manhttps://t.co/wq6abs6WZd pic.twitter.com/h4oWr6w09Y — Mirror Weird News (@MirrorWeirdNews) December 6, 2017

Before long, she was convinced that the entity beside her was the ghost of the man from the old painting located above the mantelpiece.

“He was fully clothed – in a loose white shirt, a neck scarf and old-fashioned breeches. He had a kind of shimmer to him as if he was behind a fluttering voile curtain. I told myself I was dreaming and rolled away from him,” she said.

That was when things began to take an erotic turn.

“We started to make love. He was very gentle and stroked my body tenderly. During the lovemaking, I sensed all kinds of things about him – his name (Robert) and when he lived (over 100 years ago).”

A woman claims she had 'amazing' sex with the ghost of a 19th century man https://t.co/dDKnfz6wdB — WalesOnline (@WalesOnline) December 6, 2017

The young woman claims that she and the 18th-century ghost never spoke to each other, at least not in the traditional way.

“We didn’t speak – it was as if he was communicating with me telepathically. His body was soft and light,” she recalled.

Her supposed erotic encounter with the ghost didn’t end there, however. Sian said it happened two more times.

After the second time it happened, she said she didn’t immediately go back to sleep, and got up to follow the “ghost” instead. “Robert,” however, faded from her sight upon reaching the stairs.

After the third time, Sian knew she’d never see him again.

“I sobbed after he’d left that night,” she confessed. “I guess I had fallen in love. I tried to find out more about him by searching online, and although I found a painting of a young man who looked very much like him by a 19th-century French artist – I didn’t really get anywhere.”

Sian Jameson admits she had shared her story with some friends. Unsurprisingly, they didn’t believe a word. “So I just laughed it off,” she said. She’s now in a new relationship but her new man also thinks she dreamed it all up.

Jameson still believes to this day that the erotic encounter with the supposed ghost wasn’t a dream.

“The sex was as good – if not better – than any other sex I’ve had. Just don’t tell my boyfriend that!”

Psychotherapist Tina Radziszewicz shared her time and expertise on the subject, offering a more scientific explanation as to why the erotic encounters with the ‘ghost’ felt real to Sian.

“Although the experience of making love with a ghost felt very real to Sian, the ‘specter sex’ always happened either early in the morning or late at night, while she was just waking up or just nodding off.” “It’s well known that particular types of hallucination occur during the transition from wakefulness to sleep (hypnogogic hallucinations) or from sleep to wakefulness (hypnopompic ones). Like dreams, the subject of a hypnogogic or hypnopompic hallucination can often be of something that’s been on your mind.”

The psychotherapist also attributed Sian’s hallucinations to her failed relationship with her former boyfriend.

“Sian’s feelings after breaking up with her boyfriend were so strong that she felt the need to leave London and isolate herself in the country, which suggests she was struggling with a lot of difficult emotions,” she explains.