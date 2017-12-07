‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Questions Eli, Tries To Get Help Forcing Justice, Moral Boundaries Crossed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will continue trying to get justice. The mayor needs someone who agrees with him and might find one in the Salem police department. Will he rope Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) into getting justice for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis)? How will Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) react when she finds out?

Abe gave Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) direct orders to fire JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) before the investigation was complete. However, the commissioner refused and insisted they needed to follow procedure. Abe didn’t like his demands being refused and demoted Hope. Even though he appointed Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) as the new commissioner, Abe already knows he won’t agree. So, what is a grieving father supposed to do?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal Abe will confront Eli and ask him some questions. In particular, he wants to know his personal opinion on the shooting. As fans saw during a recent episode, Eli made his stance clear when arguing with Gabi. It seems that Abe might find an ally with the new Salem detective.

Some fans speculate that Abe will convince Eli to do something drastic to help him get justice for Theo. This will be a test for the Salemite. He was very passionate when talking about his opinion to Gabi. However, he also has to separate his personal feelings from the job. With that being said, Eli might not want to make Abe angry. After all, he is the one that got Eli the job at the Salem police department after he was fired from the FBI.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that moral boundaries will be crossed. Even though it doesn’t reference Eli directly, Abe is having a hard time finding someone to side with him. Everyone feels horrible about what happened to Theo. However, the protocol has to be followed and the facts have to be looked at before a decision is made. Unfortunately, Abe’s rage is so intense that he isn’t interested in rules, policies, or procedures. He wants justice for his son and he wants it now.

If Eli helps Abe and crosses the line of what is moral and ethical, Gabi won’t react well. Even though JJ and Gabi broke up a long time ago, they still care for one another. Since the shooting, Gabi has visited her ex-boyfriend and has tried to help him get through the guilt. She will accept whatever decision is made, but only if it is done in the correct way. If Eli does something to bend the rules, Gabi will walk away from him.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that JJ and Gabi might end up together after this is all over. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is no longer with the detective. During the Christmas suicide storyline, Camila Banus said she was submitting the reel for the Emmy awards. This implies that she is a huge part of the scene in which JJ tries to kill himself. Perhaps with Eli’s choices and JJ’s devastation, the two will find their way back into each other’s arms. But first, JJ needs to cope with his overwhelming guilt in a healthy way.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.