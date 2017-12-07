‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Grandpa Edward Quartermaine’s Will Provided For Both Jason Morgan & Andrew Cain!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that it seems as if at least two other people knew about the twins’ existence: Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) and none other than Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew’s (Billy Miller) paternal grandfather Edward Quartermaine (John Ingle). GH writers have almost made Heather the go-to person who knows about hidden secrets and plots. This time is no different and Heather did indeed know something that the other Quartermaines weren’t privy to. In an effort to make sure that her son Franco was included in his grandfather’s will, she broke into the Quartermaine house to find Edward’s will.

At the time she said that Edward had “thought of everything.” Now it seems as if there was a possibility that he even knew about Jason and Andrew. Edward’s will makes provision for all his living grandchildren. It is an inclusive statement, which doesn’t limit the provision to only listed grandchildren, or those who are known. All that needs to be proved is that you were alive at the time of Edward Quartermaine’s death and that you have a legal claim as his grandchild. The law makes provision that adopted children are legitimate heirs which is why even Skye (Robin Christopher), Alan’s adopted son was regarded as one of Edward’s heirs. General Hospital spoilers suggest that since Drew is Jason’s biological twin and the son of Alan, he is also one of the wealthy Quartermaine heirs.

Goodbye Jason Morgan… Hello, Andrew Cain. As you can imagine, he's got a lot of questions. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Au41ElPAN7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2017

Wanting to protect his assets, Ned (Wally Kurth) wants to buy out Jason and Drew shares. However, Monica (Leslie Charleson) does not want Drew to inherit. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that attorney Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) and ELQ attorney Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have to turn to the law to find out who is a Quartermaine heir. Diane will need to produce Edward’s will which states that provision should be made for all living grandchildren.

On the face of all known facts, it seems as if Drew is a legal heir as one of the living grandchildren. Drew would then have a share in the Quartermaine inheritance as well as the family business. More importantly, if Granddaddy Quartermaine knew about Drew, then it is also possible that other people had knowledge of the twins. How far does the deception go? Stay tuned as Inquisitr brings you all the latest General Hospital spoilers, scoops and rumors.