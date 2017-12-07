‘UFC 220’: Boston Fight Card Taking Shape With Miocic Vs. Ngannou, Latest On Volkan Oezdemir

UFC 220 takes place in Boston on January 20, 2018, and the fight card is already taking shape. UFC boss Dana White had indicated that a matchup between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the big-hitting Francis Ngannou was a priority for the company, and that match will headline UFC 220. As reported by MMA Mania, Ngannou earned his title shot with his destruction of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 in Detroit. Ngannou knocked out Overeem with a huge uppercut in the first round, and in doing so took his UFC record to 6-0.

The giant Ngannou has won his last four fights in under two minutes and should prove a huge challenge for champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, Miocic will set a UFC record for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses with a win over Ngannou. As reported by MMA Fighting, fans in Boston can look forward to a brutal encounter between two big-hitters. Miocic has won his last five UFC fights by knockout, so an encounter with Ngannou is something of a dream matchup for UFC 220.

Ngannou certainly doesn’t lack confidence. After his destruction of Overeem, the Cameroon native warned Miocic that he was coming for his title. Ngannou thanked Miocic for looking after “his” heavyweight championship belt and said “I thank him for keeping it for me, but that time is over. That is my belt.”

As reported by Odds Shark, UFC boss Dana White says that Ngannou is a monster who continues to improve and that he looks like the “the heavyweight champion of the world.” The bookies seem to agree as Ngannou is listed as a strong favorite with everyone, including Betfair.

With the Miocic vs. Ngannou fight taking top billing at UFC 220, Volkan Oezdemir vs. Daniel Cormier has been bumped down the card. Oezdemir had been expected to top the bill at UFC 220, so his current legal woes have come at the worst possible time. As reported by MMA Mania, Oezdemir’s fists have landed him in legal trouble after he allegedly got himself involved in a fight inside a Fort Lauderdale bar.

Oezdemir was arrested on a warrant and charged with aggravated battery. Oezdemir has been advised by his lawyer not to discuss the case against him but maintains that he is totally focused on his title shot at UFC 220. Oezdemir said that he is totally focused on the match against Cormier and that he will concentrate on his job whilst leaving his lawyers to do theirs.

With Miocic vs. Ngannou and Oezdemir vs. Cormier already lined up, it looks like the UFC 220 card is shaping up to be a cracker.