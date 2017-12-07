Prince Harry Goes Caroling With Ex Cressida Bonas, Meghan Markle Now Back In L.A.

One week after announcing his engagement, Prince Harry made a solo appearance at St. Luke’s Church in London on Tuesday for the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s caroling event. Interestingly, his ex-girlfriend, British socialite and actress Cressida Bonas, was also in attendance. Meghan Markle was nowhere in sight, as Us Weekly confirmed that the future princess is already back in Los Angeles with her family.

The event aimed to raise money for the non-profit organization, which provides educational materials to children in Uganda. Prince Harry, together with his older brother Prince William, has been a patron of the charity since 2009.

Fortunately, Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas’ recent reunion proved to be drama-free. The two arrived separately and maintained professional stances throughout the evening. Cressida, dressed fashionably in a blue velvet coat, reportedly sang a few tunes and even delivered a reading.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated for almost two years, from 2012 to 2014. Despite their break-up, the two have reportedly remained friends. In fact, Prince Harry even watched Cressida’s first theater performance last year. Moreover, the ex-couple moves in the same circles within the British society so they are bound to run into each other at some point. Cressida is said to be friends with Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. The 28-year-old blonde beauty is also the daughter of Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe.

Prince Harry with then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, taken in March 2014. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Aside from Cressida, other notable members of society were present at the caroling event. Pippa Middleton and mom Carole Middleton–the sister and mother of Prince Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton–were spotted among the guests.

While Meghan Markle missed this event, the 36-year-old American actress nailed her first official outing as Prince Harry’s fiance on Dec. 1. She accompanied her royal beau at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day Charity Fair in Nottingham, where she charmed the onlookers with her warm smile.

Meghan Markle makes her first official public outing as Prince Harry’s fiance on Dec. 1, 2017. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool / Getty Images

According to Elle, Meghan is taking a few weeks of time off to before going back to the UK for Christmas. She is expected to spend the holiday with the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, at their vacation castle in Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.