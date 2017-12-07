‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Fate Is Decided, What Will Happen To The Disgraced Detective?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 11 reveal a decision will be made regarding JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Will he be able to keep his job at the Salem police department? Will he get fired as a result of shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis)? How will the decision affect the tormented young man and everyone else in town?

For the past few weeks, everyone has been wondering what will happen to JJ on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers from She Knows confirm a decision about the detective will be made on Friday, December 15.

Even though he followed police procedures, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) still wants JJ fired. In fact, when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) wouldn’t terminate the detective before the investigation was complete, she ended up losing her own job.

Abe decided to give Hope’s position to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). However, even the commissioner understands that protocol has to be followed. However, Abe seems more willing to deal with Rafe’s hesitation than Hope’s, most likely because she is related to JJ.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers do not reveal what happens to JJ. However, it seems that he might end up losing his job for now. That is what Abe wants and since he is the mayor, he has the power to make things difficult if he doesn’t get his way. It is also suggested that JJ gets bad news because around Christmas he tries to kill himself. If he was cleared of any wrongdoing, then things would improve for him, not get worse.

However, there might be something good for JJ in the future. Casey Moss and Sal Stowers spoke at the Days Of Days event and discussed the storyline. It was teased that Lani Price helps JJ get his job back. However, that statement was not referring to the current storyline, but a past one in which JJ was suspended for losing control with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

During the conversation, Moss seemed confused about Lani getting him reinstated. That is when Stowers tried to prevent major spoilers from leaking. She made it clear that she has nothing to do with JJ’s career regarding Theo’s shooting. However, when it was hinted that he gets his job back, he seemed to nod in agreement.

This seems to imply that JJ will be a detective once again, but not for quite some time. Of course, this is just speculation since the cast would not confirm or deny anything verbally. However, something good must come from the storyline, especially with everything JJ is going through. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens with the character.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.